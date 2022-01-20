Maryville fought off a late run from Bishop LeBlond, putting a recent series of close games to good use with a 57-51 win over the Golden Eagles on Thursday at Grace Gymnasium.
It’s been a tight stretch as of late for the Spoofhounds, with their last three games being decided by a total of 10 points. Maryville (9-6) coach Kelly Obley spoke on how that experience helped her team triumph in crunch time against one of their toughest opponents yet in LeBlond (14-3).
“It’s what we’ve talked about every day for the last couple weeks, ‘when you build a lead how do you keep that lead and find a way to win?,’” Obley said. “For the girls to learn from our past three games and show the composure they did was a ton of growth for us.”
The Spoofhounds benefited from an off night shooting-wise for the Eagles, and a well-rounded scoring effort early on put Maryville up 15-9 after one quarter.
LeBlond closed the gap in the second quarter, gaining the lead for the first time with a minute and a half to go in the half on a feed to senior Sloan Lewis. Sophomore Kyla Conard hit a 3 in the final seconds for LeBlond to put them up two, but Maryville junior Anastyn Pettlon connected on a heavily-contested shot at the buzzer to give them a slight lead heading into halftime.
The Spoofhounds regained full control to begin the third, extending their lead to double digits as Pettlon led the way with 11 points in the period.
Pettlon discussed what allowed her to flourish in the third quarter.
“The coaches made a great adjustment with our offense, that really helped out.” Pettlon said. “Spacing out the floor, setting screens, Ryesen (Stines) did a great job on the block. That’s a game-changer down there. It leaves us wide open on the outside.”
With just under three minutes remaining in the third and trailing by 11, LeBlond coach Jackie Ziesel called a timeout. The Eagles were able to get the game back to a two-point deficit before Pettlon gashed them with another last second play, knocking down three shots from the line.
From there, it was a back-and-forth affair. The LeBlond press routinely forced turnovers, allowing them to fight back to a tie.
Lewis hit on another shot to take a 49-48 lead for LeBlond with just over a minute to go, but Maryville junior Rylee Vierthaler got a steal and score to retake a lead they never would relinquish.
The final minute was emblematic of the whole night for LeBlond, as they failed to connect in key moments and generally were unable to capitalize on a number of second chance opportunities.
Ziesel spoke on her takeaway from the game.
“If we focus and play the way we know how to, we’ll be unstoppable. But when we let up, teams feed on that and they read when we have that happen,” she said. “We have to continue to fight that mental battle and take away from these close games.”
Maryville will play next when they travel to Cameron for the Cameron Tournament next week, while LeBlond will also participate in tournament play at the Richmond Invitational.
