FAUCETT, Mo. — Maryville overcame an early deficit on the road to take home a victory, as the Spoofhounds defeated Mid-Buchanan 2-1 on Monday.
Maryville (3-2) senior Arianne Skidmore scored the game-winning goal in the 65th minute, capping off two unanswered goals to give the Spoofhounds the win.
“We still haven’t played too many games this year, less than most of the teams that we’ve played,” Maryville coach Chase Tolson said. “We’ve had a pretty tough schedule so far, so it’s good to get a win.”
The Dragons (5-4) did not waste much time jumping out to an early lead. Junior Jordan Thornton found the back of the net in just the second minute of the game, giving Mid-Buch a one-goal lead over last year's Class 2 State Quarterfinalists.
The lead only lasted 13 minutes as Skidmore found junior Kennedy Kurz at the top of the box for a curling strike into the top left corner, pulling the Spoofhounds even with the Dragons at one apiece.
Maryville keeper Abby Swink was forced into a handful of saves in the first half as Mid-Buch kept pressure on the Spoofhounds throughout the opening frame. Tolson credited that to the speed of the Dragon attackers.
“Most teams that we play, if we can defend the long ball really well, they won’t score, and that’s exactly what it was here today, too,” Tolson said. “They had a really fast player down on the right side, so their biggest threat, for sure, was playing long balls over the top, and she was going to outrun us, always.”
The Spoofhounds were able to keep the Dragons at bay, keeping it tied going into the break.
Maryville came out of the break controlling possession and dictating the tempo throughout most of the second half.
The Spoofhounds were finally able to get a breakthrough 25 minutes into the second half. Sophomore Presley Ingram sent a ball through to Skidmore on a breakaway run. Skidmore took a touch into the box and fired it low, past the keeper, inside the far post.
Skidmore said she saw the opportunity coming for her throughout the second half.
“We needed to show ourselves more and play faster and just connect more passes so we could get more opportunities to score,” Skidmore said. “I had a couple opportunities, but I was glad that my teammates were able to find me and pass the ball that I got the game-winning goal on.”
Coming up this week, Maryville has two MEC matchups with Bishop LeBlond on Wednesday and Chillicothe on Thursday.
Tolson said he hopes to see the Spoofhounds continue building on the progress they’ve made throughout the early part of the season and use it to carry them into conference play.
“They’ve both got some pretty skilled players that are fast up front, so defend the long ball really well, and we should be in pretty good shape, as long as we are playing faster and faster,” Tolson said. “I think every game we are improving in those areas, so I look forward to having a couple tough games this week.”
Maryville will return to the field Wednesday at LeBlond. Mid-Buchanan’s next game will be on the road Wednesday against Ewing Marion Kauffman.
