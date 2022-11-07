The Kansas City Chiefs were able to squeak out an overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans last night, 20-17 on Sunday Night Football.
Last night’s thriller was the latest in a series of hard fought games between these two teams, which started back in the 2017 Wild Card game when the five seed Titans upset the four seed Chiefs. Kansas City fans will remember that game for the blown 21-3 halftime lead and Marcus Mariota’s infamous touchdown pass to himself in the third quarter.
Sunday night things started off in the Chiefs’ favor, scoring a field goal on their opening drive before forcing a punt and scoring a touchdown on the following drive, but Harrison Butker’s up and down year continued as he missed the following extra point. The Titans defense ratcheted things up from then on out, consistently getting pressure on Patrick Mahomes, ultimately sacking him four times and snagging an interception that went off the hands of Travis Kelce.
The Kansas City offense would come to life when it mattered most though, as Mahomes juked out a Tennessee defender to rush into the endzone before scrambling in again for the two point conversion after multiple Titans penalties. Mahomes was the Chiefs’ leading rusher and only player with more than five yards on the ground for the home team. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman recorded his third straight game with a touchdown, while JuJu Smith-Schuster also continued his strong play of late, hauling in 10 passes for 88 yards. Travis Kelce had a standard game numbers-wise, also notching 10 catches for 106 yards on 17 targets, but had several uncharacteristic drops.
The defense shined for both teams Sunday night, as the Chiefs pass rush was also effective in making Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis’ second career start about as uncomfortable as possible. Kansas City recorded three sacks and four quarterback hits during the outing, while also leaving Willis scrambling for a large part of the night. Willis completed only five passes, none to wide receivers.
The Chiefs will stay home this week, welcoming the Jacksonville Jaguars and Andy Reid disciple Doug Pederson to Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday at 12 P.M.
