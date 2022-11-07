Titans Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from pressure during the second half against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

 Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to squeak out an overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans last night, 20-17 on Sunday Night Football.

Last night’s thriller was the latest in a series of hard fought games between these two teams, which started back in the 2017 Wild Card game when the five seed Titans upset the four seed Chiefs. Kansas City fans will remember that game for the blown 21-3 halftime lead and Marcus Mariota’s infamous touchdown pass to himself in the third quarter.

