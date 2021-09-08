In last season’s divisional playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs faced a tough test against the Cleveland Browns, and they had to finish it without quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“It was a good game even before I got injured and then after I got injured it was still a really good football game,” Mahomes said. “We were able to find a way to win the game.”
The Browns took it down to the wire after Mahomes left the game after suffering a head injury, but the Chiefs ultimately prevailed.
Now the Browns will look to get revenge, as the two teams are set to open the 2021 season against each other on Sunday.
Mahomes said the Chiefs are prepared for the challenge as they go through practice this week.
“It’s a really good football team coming in,” Mahomes said, “so you have to come in and be prepared to have your best game if you want to win.”
A budding rivalry is forming between Kansas City and Cleveland, as the two have emerged as some of the best teams the AFC has to offer over the last few seasons.
Chiefs tight end and Cleveland native Travis Kelce said there’s even more hype going into this game than last year’s playoff game.
“The Browns have been getting a lot better over the years,” Kelce said. “Obviously, they’re a playoff team, they’re a championship caliber team. We just have to go out there and be ourselves, man.”
With this matchup holding a little bit more of a personal value for him, Kelce said he’s ready to suit up this weekend.
“I’m always fired up to play football,” Kelce said. “My first jersey was a Bernie Kosar Browns jersey, so I’m familiar with the area. I’ve just got a lot of love for the fans and family back home, but right now I’m a Chief, baby, and it’s Chiefs Kingdom.”
While a rivalry is forming between the teams, the Chiefs have had the upper hand for almost a decade. Kansas City hasn’t lost to the Browns since 2012, winning each of the last four matchups.
But a new storm has been brewing in Cleveland over the last few seasons, namely in their defense. Mahomes said they’ve carefully prepared for the unit, led by Pro Bowlers such as Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney.
“I think they have a lot of good players; I think that’s the biggest thing. A lot of talented players at every single position,” Mahomes said. “They have a good mixture of young guys and veteran guys that have made plays in this league before.”
As they work through preparations this week leading up to Sunday’s game, Mahomes said the team is focused on execution.
“If you don’t execute versus a defense like this, you won’t score points,” Mahomes said, “so it’s a lot of execution that we’re going to have to do on Sunday.”
With game day inching closer, Kelce said the excitement is off the charts.
“We’ve got the base game plan in and just ready to rock ‘n roll, man,” Kelce said. “Ready to get out there in front of the fans and play a meaningful game.”
The Chiefs and Browns square off Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.
