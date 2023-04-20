Madison coming back to coach at Lafayette By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW Jake Meikel Author email Apr 20, 2023 Apr 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Coach Ryan Madison returns to Lafayette after being away for five years. File photo | St. Joseph News-Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Former Lafayette girls' basketball head coach Ryan Madison is returning to lead the program, the school announced Thursday via Twitter.Madison was the girls' basketball coach for the Fighting Irish for eight seasons before leaving in 2018. He most recently coached at Neosho (Missouri) High School.Madison replaces Craig Curtis, who went 10-18 this past season, losing in the Class 4 District 16 semifinals. Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball School Systems Jake Meikel Author email Follow Jake Meikel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports Sports Mid-Buchanan girls soccer pulls off the upset against Central in penalty kicks Sports Bishop LeBlond looked to end Maryville's undefeated record; come up short +2 Social Mid-Buchanan defeats Cameron in battle of the Dragons Sports Mid-Buchanan girls soccer looking to replicate last season's success 0:32 Stormy start to Thursday 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.