Coach Ryan Madison returns to Lafayette after being away for five years.

Former Lafayette girls' basketball head coach Ryan Madison is returning to lead the program, the school announced Thursday via Twitter.

Madison was the girls' basketball coach for the Fighting Irish for eight seasons before leaving in 2018. He most recently coached at Neosho (Missouri) High School.

