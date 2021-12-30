Simply put, there’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to sports in northwest Missouri in 2022.
In the pros, Kansas City has some of the brightest stars in sports. Area college teams look primed for runs at conference and national titles. In just St. Joseph alone, numerous hardwood teams have state championship aspirations.
In honor of the upcoming year, here are 22 storylines to watch in ‘22:
1. KC attempts another Super Bowl run
It seemed highly unlikely two months ago, but the Chiefs are once again Super Bowl favorite. By Sunday afternoon, they could have the No. 1 seed locked up and try to host an unprecedented fourth-straight AFC title game.
2. The Royals go young
The emergence of Nicky Lopez and the consistent power of Salvador Perez give reason for optimism at Kauffman Stadium. But the real intrigue is in the future with Minor League Player of the Year Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto, Minor League home run leader MJ Melendez and Asa Lacy likely receiving call-ups to the majors soon.
3. Northwest basketball
goes for another title
The last two postseasons that were played, Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball hoisted the national championship trophy. Behind Trevor Hudgins, Diego Bernard and Wes Dreamer’s surge, they look to be the favorites again. If they do repeat, Ben McCollum’s phone line should be buzzing from Division I athletic directors.
4. An eye on changes at Western
Missouri Western has to fill an athletic director vacancy, an associate athletic director for external affairs vacancy, and must hire a new volleyball and lacrosse coach.
5. The future of training camp
Based on when the contract with the Chiefs was signed, a guaranteed three-year deal beginning with 2020, it is possible once again that the franchise could weigh options for training camp away from Missouri Western. There is still a two-year club option following this summer.
6. City basketball
teams aim for deep runs
The Bishop LeBlond girls are proving themselves to be among the favorites to win a Class 2 title, while the boys could threaten. The Lafayette and Benton boys both look like district championship teams, while the Benton and Central girls certainly have the pieces to do so, as well. Both St. Joseph Christian squads have impressed in the early season, making for an intriguing winter.
7. Western, Northwest women ready to compete
Candi Whitaker and Austin Meyer have the Western and Northwest women’s basketball teams already past last year’s win totals. Both are tied for second place in the MIAA and appear primed for runs at a possible title and potential regional spot.
8. Griffon men seek
return to postseason
Will Martin led the Griffons to the regional a season ago. Primed with veterans, a proven non-conference schedule and a 4-1 league start, the second half of the season must be strong in order to get back to the big dance.
9. Wright, Williamson look
to get over humps
Calling the regional final a ‘hump’ is an ode to the dominance and expectation around Northwest football, but the defense’s dominance and now two options at quarterback are reason for optimism in another title run. The Griffons took a step back, but the emergence of quarterback Reagan Jones and receiver Cooper Burton bring reasons to believe in the future.
10. Sundell stars as K-State freshman
Maryville standout Serena Sundell has proven to fit right in in the Big 12 with Kansas State, having already won Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors twice. Now she enters conference play and a chance to become a household name.
11. Mustangs seek
another title defense
Last year, even a summer without a season wasn’t enough to stop the Mustangs’ defense of the MINK League crown. They enter ‘22 having won the past two titles with local stars littering the roster.
12. Kansas basketball aiming high
The Jayhawks have faced little resistance outside a one-point loss to Dayton. With the rise of Christian Braun and the consistency of Ochai Agbaji, they figure to be there at the end of the NCAA tournament.
13. D-I football programs
look for next step
Eliah Drinkwitz’s second season at Mizzou had obstacles, while Chris Klieman’s Kansas State Wildcats certainly had bright spots — as did Kansas. All three programs will be out to take major steps forward.
14. Chiefs face roster decisions
After the postseason, Kansas City must decide what to do with contracts for some of their major stars. Frank Clark and Anthony Hitchens are possibilities to be cut to save salary, while Tyrann Mathieu and Orlando Brown Jr. are in the market for new deals. A Tyreek Hill extension is likely looming, as well.
15. City football seeks momentum
Bishop LeBlond was the only football team in St. Joseph to win a postseason game, nearly winning a district title. Central brings back many of its weapons, while Lafayette has its three-headed monster on offense to replace. But as of now, all five coaches remain intact.
16. Platte Valley continues winning
The Platte Valley girls were undefeated in a state title run last year. They are out to a 9-0 start this year and riding a 40-game winning streak with few obstacles in the way.
17. East Buch football eyes repeat
The Bulldogs dominated their way to a Class 1 title and have all but six starters back in the fall, led by Class 1 player of the year Trevor Klein. Whether moved up to Class 2 or not, the Bulldogs will be a tough out again.
18. New face for Griffon softball
Missouri Western softball has competed for regional spots for 20 years under Jen Bagley-Trotter. Joe Yegge takes over this spring with his first action just one month away.
19. Another Hall of Fame year
The first edition of the St. Joe Sports Hall of Fame saw some of the biggest names in sports return to town in the fall. With the history, the second class shouldn’t disappoint.
20. City facilities set for upgrades
With the passing of the parks tax in August, fans should see new bells and whistles at some point in ‘22 to Civic Arena and Phil Welch Stadim.
21. Dorrel back in the MIAA
Eyes in northwest Missouri will be on the football program at Central Oklahoma as former Bearcat coach Adam Dorrel returns to the conference with the Bronchos.
22. Roberts, Webb eyed in NFL draft
Northwest’s Sam Roberts was named the best small college defensive player in the country on Thursday. Western’s Sam Webb has had the eyes of scouts as an NFL cornerback for multiple years. Both could hear their names called come April’s draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.