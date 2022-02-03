ATCHISON, Kan. — In his search for new recruits, Benedictine head coach Joel Osborn said he didn’t have to look far.
“We believe that you have to have really good players from around Atchison,” Osborn said, “in order to be successful as a program.”
That rang true in the 2022 cycle, as Benedictine football inked 15 recruits from Kansas and Missouri. Highlighted by talent from Maryville to Harrisonville, Osborn said the local recruits are the backbone of his first full signing class as head coach.
Osborn said he and his staff are well-connected at schools all around northwest Missouri and eastern Kansas, and he values the impact they’re able to have in the Kansas City area, in particular.
“Everything starts here, within our footprint, our three hour radius, and Kansas City is right there,” Osborn said. “The Kansas City area is within an hour from us, so we’re very blessed to be located where we are, to be able to recruit those great programs and players.”
The local recruits make up 15 of 37 new signees in the 2022 recruiting class. The class includes 33 freshmen and four transfers.
Included in the group are a trio of MEC products: Blake Casteel from Maryville and Robbie Sharp and Vince Occhipinto from St. Pius X.
As a former player and coach at Northwest, Osborn said his connections with Maryville head coach Matt Webb helped him lock down Casteel.
“Highly intelligent kid, really good motor,” Osborn said of Casteel. “Coach Webb’s done such a great job, really pleased with getting Blake on our campus.”
Another recruit that Osborn said stuck out to him was Owasso, Oklahoma product Derrick Overstreet. The running back was a four-year starter at Owasso High School and a state champion in 2019.
“(Overstreet)’s explosive, he’s got really good feet and vision, he’s a good student, he’s strong,” Osborn said. “He has the experience of playing at an extremely high level in Oklahoma.”
Osborn said a real strength of this class is in the offensive line group. The Ravens graduated four of five offensive line starters from this past season and eight of their top 10 at the position.
Nine offensive lineman signed on, tied with defensive backs for the most at a single position in the class.
The signees come from eight different states: Kansas, Missouri, California, Texas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Arizona and Louisiana.
Osborn said they had particular success in California and Texas because of connections the coaching staff has in those states.
“California is a little bit under-recruited,” Osborn said. “The kids, once they get here, they understand how good of a situation we have at Benedictine, and they really fit our program well.”
With some key players leaving on both sides of the ball, Osborn said the Ravens will be looking to fill some holes.
As he compiled his first full recruiting class after taking over as head coach last spring, Osborn said he believes this year’s class can provide a lot of depth initially, with potential to step into bigger roles down the road.
“We feel really good,” Osborn said. “We hit a home run on offensive line and defensive line for sure, we got a difference-maker running back … there’s quite a few guys that stuck out to us.”
The Ravens will begin spring practice on March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.