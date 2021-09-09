A parade of 11 golf teams met Thursday morning for the Central High School golf tournament at Moila Country Club. The Indians finished tied for first in the tournament with Liberty with a score of 353.
“I’m super happy with the team results,” Central’s Ali Perry said. “I think we’ve improved a lot over the summer and I’m happy to see today’s outcome.”
Central finished with four players in the top 15. Evan Sigars finished ninth with a score of 91, Emma Orth finished 10th with a score of 92, and Ava Gaddie came in 12th with a score of 93.
Perry had the best day amongst the Central players, finished second with a score of 77. Perry finished one stroke behind Staley’s Jaylee Castro.
“I’m happy with the finish,” Perry said. “I shot one over on the front and two over on the back and had an unfortunate double bogey on the third hole. But I recovered from it and happy with how it ended.”
The home match helped the Indians to tie with first-place Liberty. The tiebreaker went off of the number five player’s score, giving Central the second-place trophy.
“I know how the greens work, where the breaks are, and how to hit it,” Perry said.
East Buchanan’s Madi Jessen finished fourth on the day with a score of 86.
“It was one of the better scores that I’ve had but I know there are a lot of shots on the course that I need to clean up,” Jessen said. “I’ve only played this course one other time and it was a few years ago, so I’m still pretty unfamiliar with it.”
The players were thrilled with the conditions of the course, though Jessen said she didn’t love the amount of trees. Perry said she was just happy to see the warm temperatures.
“It was a little chilly this morning, but it heated up real quickly,” Perry said. “But it was so nice.”
Benton’s Jaida Cox finished with the 10th best score in the tournament. Central’s Lexy Joseph just missed out on a medal with a score of 96.
The Platte County Pirates finished third in the tournament with a score of 364. Staley finished fourth with a score of 384, Park Hill fifth with a 407, East Buchanan sixth with a 410, and Benton finished seventh with a 454.
