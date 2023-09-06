St. Joseph Lions Football

The St. Joseph Christian Lions run out during their week one contest against Dekalb in St. Joseph.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

One of the toughest things to experience in sports is supporting a team through a rebuild and losing seasons. After seven consecutive losing seasons, St. Joseph Christian football has tallied more victories heading into week three then they did all last season.

The Lions are focused on continuing that early season success.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.