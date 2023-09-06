One of the toughest things to experience in sports is supporting a team through a rebuild and losing seasons. After seven consecutive losing seasons, St. Joseph Christian football has tallied more victories heading into week three then they did all last season.
The Lions are focused on continuing that early season success.
“It’s just like a lion waking up. You know, the lion sleeps and he’s been bothered by all these other animals and all that, but he finally says, ‘no, I’m done,’” senior lineman Jaren Padgett said. “He’s going to wake up and he’s going to fight back, and that’s how I kind of see this year and how we’re going to do and how we’re going to fight against these other teams.”
The Lions’ football team is coming off a 2022 campaign where they finished 1-9 overall. Instead of rolling into the 2023 season with the same mindset and game plan, the team was out all summer doing conditioning, implementing new schemes and growing their maturity.
“The process for us started years ago and we knew like we’re going to have to get older, we’re going to have to get players more mature in the program,” head coach Troy Schenk said. “We got more upperclassmen, but I’ll tell you this, one thing about this team is they really do like being together.”
The team has not only grown in friendship, but also numbers. Given 8-man football rosters aren’t housing that many players in comparison to Class 1 or Class 2 schools, St. Joe Christian enters this year with more bodies to help players from having to play as much.
“I mean, our expectations of ourselves have gone up and no one really thought we’d come out this year,” quarterback Levi Miller said. “That gave us the advantage to come out and essentially hit them in the mouth and just continue on with the season.”
The season doesn’t get any easier, with the likes of Albany, North Andrew and Worth County on the remaining schedule. Being a part of the Grand River Conference, the team knows they can’t look too far ahead.
“Being in the GRC, I think it’s the toughest game conference in Missouri. You’re going to see top ten and top five, top two or three teams in the state every week,” Schenk said. “You can’t look ahead, you can’t look behind. If we don’t take care of practice today, if we don’t take care of practice tomorrow, you’re going to get beat on Friday.”
The Lions’ will kick-off week three at 7 p.m. on Friday against Albany in Albany, Missouri.
