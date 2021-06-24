Two St. Joseph natives advanced to join the 32-player field at the 114th Missouri Amateur Championship on Thursday after the first day of match play at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach.
Initially delayed due to lightning in the area during the late morning, the tournament was pushed back as long as two hours.
Bishop LeBlond alum and current University of Kansas golfer Hank Lierz won by one hole over Alex Gentry of Jefferson City to advance to the round of 32.
Brian Haskell led by 4 holes with 3 to play over Brevin Giebler of Cape Girardeau and moves on to Friday’s match play.
Friday’s round of 32 will begin at 8 a.m., and will be followed immediately by round-of-16 matches on Friday afternoon.
Haskell tees off at 9:03 a.m. against Logan Smith of La Plata. Lierz faces Alex Locke of Springfield beginning at 8:27 a.m.
The quarterfinal round takes place Saturday followed by the semifinal round that same evening.
The 2021 Missouri Amateur champion will be crowned Sunday.
