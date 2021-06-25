St. Joseph’s two remaining representatives in the 114th Missouri Amateur Championship were knocked out in the Round of 32 Friday at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach.
Bishop LeBlond alum and current KU golfer Hank Lierz was defeated by Alex Locke of Springfield in match play. Locke defeated Lierz, 3 and 2, ending the tournament for Lierz.
St. Joseph native Brian Haskell was defeated by William Woods golfer Logan Smith of La Plata, 4 and 2.
Locke and Smith both won their Round of 16 matches Friday and will advance to Saturday’s quarterfinal round.
The Round of 16 was partially suspended due to weather Friday. Remaining Round of 16 matches will tee off at 8 a.m. Saturday. The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will begin immediately following the conclusion of the Round of 16.
The 114th Missouri Amateur Champion will be crowned Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.