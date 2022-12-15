Bishop LeBlond senior guard Shae Lewis signed her national letter of intent today to continue her academic and athletic career at Benedictine College.
In her time at LeBlond, Lewis and her team have won back-to-back district championships in 2021 and 2022 and have also compiled a 58-30 record since her freshman year.
LeBlond is rolling to start Lewis’ senior season, boasting a 6-0 record so far this year. And they aren’t just beating their opponents, they’re blowing them out, winning the first six games by an average of 23.5 points.
Despite the success, Lewis knows that it’s important to temper expectations.
“It's definitely a new year for this team. We lost Sloane and Kianna, which hurt us but I think this year we need to not expect to go so far and we need to just play game by game and just realize that we're going to lose some, we're going to win some and just take it game by game,” Lewis said.
Lewis will join a Ravens team that went 22-11 overall and an impressive 12-2 at home last year. Benedictine also went 12-7 in conference play. There were several factors that played into Lewis’ decision to choose the Ravens outside of the success on the court.
“When I went down there, I could tell it was definitely like a family and a community and I loved just being close to home,” she said. “I'm really close to my parents and that's all I could ask for. And the basketball team was great, they're all welcoming and I can't wait to start my future down there.”
Bishop LeBlond will try to keep their undefeated season alive when they face Falls City next on Dec. 17.
