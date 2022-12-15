Shae Lewis Signing

Bishop LeBlond senior Shae Lewis signs her national letter of intent to Benedictine on Thursday in St. Joseph. 

 Jacob Meikel | News-Press

Bishop LeBlond senior guard Shae Lewis signed her national letter of intent today to continue her academic and athletic career at Benedictine College.

In her time at LeBlond, Lewis and her team have won back-to-back district championships in 2021 and 2022 and have also compiled a 58-30 record since her freshman year.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

