Bishop LeBlond senior Emma Raines signed her national letter of intent today to continue her soccer and academic career at Culver-Stockton College.
Raines and her team captured a district championship her sophomore year when they claimed a 13-6 record, the first district title for LeBlond in a decade.
The Golden Eagles went 12-7 last year, including 6-1 at home, but were bounced in the second round of districts.
The Culver-Stockton soccer program struggled last season, posting a 6-11-1 record in 2022, but Raines will be looking to help them get back to their ways of two seasons ago when the Wildcats went 13-4-2.
Raines knew from a young age that she wanted to play soccer at the collegiate level and was able to realize her dream today.
“Probably around second or third grade I was thinking about high school. I was like, I don't really want to stop playing the sport after high school,” Raines said. “All the other sports I'd be okay with stopping after high school was over, but this sport just really stuck with me for a really long time and I enjoy it more than all the other ones.”
There were several reasons for Raines choosing Culver-Stockton, but one in particular stood above the rest.
“This is really exciting for me, especially going to the school that my mom graduated from really means a lot to me and glad that I get to continue my soccer career and my education and the school that I know will be beneficial to me,” she said. “I went to a camp (there) last summer and it was really just like a family. All the girls welcomed me in, even though I hadn't officially committed there yet. They all just welcomed me, the coaches really showed me around, took me under their wing and helped me with stuff. I felt like I fit in there really well.”
Raines will finish out her senior year playing with her teammates on the 6-0 LeBlond girls basketball team.
