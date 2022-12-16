Bishop LeBlond signing

LeBlond's Emma Raines signs to Culver-Stockton next to her parents on Friday in St. Joseph.

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

Bishop LeBlond senior Emma Raines signed her national letter of intent today to continue her soccer and academic career at Culver-Stockton College.

Raines and her team captured a district championship her sophomore year when they claimed a 13-6 record, the first district title for LeBlond in a decade.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.