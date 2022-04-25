Bishop LeBlond dominated at their home tournament on Monday at the St. Joseph Country Club, taking first place with a score of 316 and four golfers finishing in the top five.
Junior Sam Schoeberl finished as the tournament’s medalist with a score of 76, he spoke on his performance as well as the course conditions.
“It was freezing this morning, like 40 degrees and the wind was super strong so it was tough out there,” he said. “I think I performed pretty well especially considering the conditions and was glad I could take first.”
LeBlond sophomores Timothy Johnston, Davis Jungbluth and Patrick Johnston also finished in the top five with scores of 79, 79 and 82, respectively. All in all, they beat out second-place Maryville by a score of 316 to 347.
Despite the decisive victory, Golden Eagles coach Mitch Girres believed that this outing showed that they still have work to do.
“I don’t think we probably played our best, it was tough conditions this morning with it being cold and windy but it’s kind of been the story of the spring because the weather hasn’t been great,” Girres said. “But we played ok, now getting into the late part of the year it’s just a matter of gradually playing better up until districts.”
The Spoofhounds were led by junior Jacob Scott and his total of 80.
Lafayette finished in third with a score of 354, while Savannah and Chillicothe rounded out the top five of the ten team tournament with scores of 367 and 376.
Fighting Irish senior Sam Ryan’s team-leading score of 84 was good for sixth best on the day, and he spoke on being able to represent Lafayette in the tournament.
“I felt good, it was tough conditions out there for everyone but overall I was proud of my effort, my team’s effort and it was just a good day out there,” he said.
Other top area finishers were Chillicothe’s James Mathew with 85, East Buchanan’s Carson Thompson with 93 and Benton’s Carson Newlon with 95.
As LeBlond pursues their fourth state championship in a row and their fifth in six seasons, Schoerberl thinks that they are well on their way.
“I feel like the team is playing pretty well right now,” he said. “We just have to keep working forward in the hopes of capturing another state championship.”
