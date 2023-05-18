Bishop LeBlond Soccer

Bishop LeBlond senior Tatum Studer proudly holds up the Class 1 District 8 championship trophy after defeating Mid-Buchanan 2-1 in double overtime on Thursday in Faucett, Missouri.

 Photo courtesy of Clifton Grooms

Back on May 2, the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles’ soccer team traveled to Faucett, Missouri, upsetting the No.1-team in Class 1 and ending the Mid-Buchanan Dragons’ eight game win streak by a score of 1-0.

Fast forward to the Class 1 District 8 Tournament Championship, and it’d be the same teams, the same athletes and the same location. In fact, it would be the same outcome as the Golden Ealges were crowned district champions for the first time since the 2020-21 season after a 2-1 double overtime victory.

