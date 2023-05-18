Back on May 2, the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles’ soccer team traveled to Faucett, Missouri, upsetting the No.1-team in Class 1 and ending the Mid-Buchanan Dragons’ eight game win streak by a score of 1-0.
Fast forward to the Class 1 District 8 Tournament Championship, and it’d be the same teams, the same athletes and the same location. In fact, it would be the same outcome as the Golden Ealges were crowned district champions for the first time since the 2020-21 season after a 2-1 double overtime victory.
“We knew going into it that we beat them once, but we knew it was going to be an equally challenging match, so we knew we couldn’t take anything lightly or for granted,” LeBlond senior Tatum Studer said. “We just came in with the mentality that we wanted to win, and it ended up being who wanted it more at the end.”
For the first 15 minutes of action, LeBlond was constantly on the offensive attack, using their speed on defense to force turnovers and keep the ball pressed on the Dragons’ side of the field. However, despite being on that side of the field, the Eagles were not able to muster a shot-on-goal.
At the 21:40 mark, LeBlond freshman Kendall Cathcart got past the last line of defense for the Dragons, but would get tripped up pursuing the goal, resulting in a penalty kick. Cathcart used the top left corner of the goal to score the first points of the game, and LeBlond led 1-0.
“A lot of it’s our depth, and we’re so young. We got all these freshmen that are still trying to prove themselves,” head coach Chad Thompson said. “You know, your upperclassmen, the ones I have, work very, very hard, but underclassmen come in and they are trying to prove a point and they have.”
In true deja vu style, Mid-Buch’s junior Jordan Thornton found herself in the box at the 3:16 mark, ready to set up for a shot after receiving a pass from her teammate. Before the shot, Thornton would also be tripped, resulting in a penalty kick for Mid-Buchanan.
It would be sharp-shooter Emily Parrott who was able to get the ball past the goalkeeper and tie the game 1-1 heading into halftime.
The second period would not have much action, as both teams kept running up and down the sidelines with neither team able to maintain possession for periods at a time. There were some shots on goal, as goalkeepers Maddie Sego and Mallie Lieffring each had three saves.
The game would need two overtimes, and with 2:24 remaining before penalty kicks, Cathcart crossed one into the box and a running Katie Sego met the ball at the right time, poking it in right in front of the goal.
“I just, I just wanted to get it over with,” Cathcart said. Just keep passing it in. I knew we could finish, so I got it through and Katie finished, and we won.”
LeBlond has now won a district championship in two of the last three seasons, and captured their sixth straight win heading into state. It’s been an adventure for the Eagles’ senior class, but capturing another championship is one goal completed.
“Definitely been through the ringer with them. We’re all amazing. The camaraderie is amazing, so we all know each other extremely well and just playing with each other at the highest level,” Studer said. “Right now we’re all seniors and stuff, so we knew this was our last one, so we knew it really meant something.”
