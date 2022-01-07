Bishop LeBlond will host the fourth-annual Steve Vertin Classic at Grace Gymnasium on Saturday, pitting boys basketball teams from Missouri and Nebraska against each other.
The event will began at noon with Mound City facing Nebraska City, followed by Lafayette and Roncalli Catholic at 1:30 p.m. Savannah and Mount Michael will follow at 3 p.m., with LeBlond and Falls City-Sacred Heart in the nightcap.
The event is in honor of the longtime coach who died after a battle with Multiple Myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer.
All proceeds from the event and t-shirt sales will go to his family and grandchildren who live with muscular dystrophy.
Steve Vertin
Classic schedule
Mound City vs. Nebraska City — noon
Lafayette vs. Roncalli Catholic — 1:30 p.m.
Savannah vs. Mount Michael — 3 p.m.
LeBlond vs. Falls City-Sacred Heart — 4:30 p.m.
