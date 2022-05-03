The Bishop LeBlond girls erased an early deficit and defeated Mid-Buchanan by a score of 3-2 on senior night on Tuesday at Eagle Stadium.
It was the first meeting between the two teams since LeBlond (9-5) defeated Mid-Buchanan (10-6) in last season’s district title game.
“I think we all knew that this was going to be a really tough game,” LeBlond senior Emily Welter said, “but we came out and played as a team and communicated and passed really well. I think we just did really good overall.”
The action began just six minutes into the game as Mid-Buch’s Jordan Thornton got on the end of a long ball and put it past the keeper to open the scoring.
LeBlond responded just two minutes later. Tatum Studer found the back of the net with a header off a corner kick to even the game back at one. Shortly after, Allie Welter scored off a free kick, giving LeBlond its first lead of the game.
“We definitely prioritize finishing and being back post on stuff, because we do get those opportunities every once in a while,” Studer said of the free kicks. “If we practice it every single time, then when we get that goal, it makes all those practicing times worth it.”
LeBlond held a 2-1 lead at the half, and the Eagles increased the lead to 3-1 early in the second half off a penalty kick from Emily Welter.
LeBlond head coach Chad Thompson said grabbing the momentum was huge for his team as they overcame the early deficit.
“Keeping momentum is a big thing,” Thompson said. “If you go 20, 30 minutes and you’re still struggling trying to get even, the harder it gets and the weaker your mind gets and the stronger your competition gets. The counter was really, really big for us.”
Mid-Buch pulled one back to cut the deficit to one with 25 minutes to play, but the Eagles held on to preserve the 3-2 victory.
As the two teams likely sit as the top contenders in Class 1 District 8 again this season, Emily Welter said this game gave them a good idea of what they need to work on ahead of a potential rematch in this year’s district championship.
“This game was really good to see where we stand with them,” Emily Welter said. “We played really hard this game, but we still need to come out with the same intensity and everything to beat them again.”
