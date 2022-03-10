When the clock struck zero in last Saturday’s Class 2 Quarterfinal, it marked more than just a victory for the Bishop LeBlond boys basketball team.
“I was screaming, ‘We’re going to State, we’re going to State,’” LeBlond junior Jake Korell said.
With the win, the Eagles punched their ticket to the Class 2 Show-Me Showdown this weekend in Springfield. It’s the first time since 2002 a LeBlond team has made it to the Final Four.
As the Eagles relish in their opportunity, they said they hope to keep the historic run going and reach the state championship game for the first time since 1977.
LeBlond defeated Lakeland in the Class 2 Quarterfinals last weekend at Liberty North. Korell said getting to this point was something his team had always envisioned happening.
“We’ve always dreamed about it, we’ve always talked about it, like let’s just make a state run,” Korell said. “We were just thinking about, for our seniors, just two more games.”
As the Eagles snapped a 20-year Final Four drought, senior Alex Libel said he and his teammates are making the most out of the opportunity.
“It’s been so fun just celebrating and enjoying it with all my friends and the team,” Libel said. “We’ve grown so close these last couple games, I feel like, so it’s awesome.”
The Eagles are just two years removed from winning only nine games in the 2019-20 season. Head coach Mitch Girres said seeing the turnaround over the last two years makes this experience mean even more to the team.
“We always told them, ‘Just relax, it’s gonna be ok, we’re gonna get there,’” Girres said. “For them to see that payoff, to see those butt-kickings we took for a couple years kind of pay off now, it makes it that much better for them.”
Libel credits the turnaround to him and his teammates coming together in the last two seasons.
“The last couple years have been tough, and to have this much success, it’s been amazing,” Libel said. “I think that fourth year just really helped us grow closer together and get that chemistry going, so it just all connected this year.”
Awaiting the Eagles in the Final Four is Norwood. The Pirates are last year’s third-place finishers in the state and enter the weekend ranked No. 1 for Class 2 with a record of 29-1.
Despite the tough contest ahead of them, senior Chris Guldan said they’re taking it like any other game.
“It’s the same mindset we have every game,” Guldan said. “It’s just, as long as we do good on both sides of the floor, defense and offense, we’ll be alright.”
A win in Friday’s 8 p.m. semifinal would mean the Eagles’ first appearance in the state title game since 1977. That season, they claimed their only state championship.
As this year’s squad aims to reach the same heights, Korell said they are leaning on each other to get across the finish line.
“We really like winning,” Korell said. “A lot of teams do, but I feel like it’s just different for this group here, in that we all love each other and we just wanna win for each other.”
LeBlond and Norwood square off in the Class 2 Final Four on Friday night at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri.
