Fueled by a desire to win their first home tournament since 2015, the Bishop LeBlond girls fired on all cylinders and soundly defeated Plattsburg 66-34 in the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament championship on Wednesday at Grace Gymnasium.
The Golden Eagles connected on 10 3-pointers in the game, including eight in the first half. Plattsburg (5-6) coach Chris Hodge spoke about just how special the opposition was from range.
“It’s weird when you give up 60 points and lose and after the game you’re talking about how good the defensive effort was,” Hodge said. “Early on, I think they hit their first five 3s of the game and only one was really open. They just did a great job shooting the ball.”
By the end of the first quarter, LeBlond (11-1) led the Tigers 24-10. By the end of the first half, aided by some timely steals, the Golden Eagles led 41-15.
After a subpar shooting night in the semifinal against North Andrew, Eagles sophomore Kyla Conard says the team was dialed in for the championship.
“Yesterday I don’t think we were as hot, so today we all had motivation to just go out and play hard,” Conard said. “We wanted revenge for our loss in the tournament last year. So we just wanted to go out and play hard together and win as a team, that’s something we’ve really been working towards.”
Conard herself connected on three shots from beyond the arc in the first half, but it was a well-rounded scoring effort from all members of the roster. Nine different players hit shots from the field.
In the second half, the Eagles outscored the Tigers 25-19. Plattsburg guard Savannah Bingham led her team with 19 points.
“We all moved the ball well and wanted each other to score,” LeBlond senior Sloan Lewis said. “When someone’s on, we know they’re on and we just get it around.”
Lewis is the team’s only four-year veteran and is glad to see the team come up with gold in the tournament for the first time in coach Jackie Ziesel’s tenure.
“It’s definitely really exciting. We came here last year and fell short,” Lewis said. “And so to win it this year means a lot, and it goes to show what we can accomplish with this team and that everyone contributes to the game.”
It was a fitting end to 2021 for the one-loss Eagles, who will open up the new year on Jan. 4 against Mid-Buchanan.
Smithville boys 61,
Bishop LeBlond 47
The LeBlond boys fell short in their own championship bid, succumbing to a fast and physical Warriors team that took advantage of a sluggish start for the Eagles.
Smithville started with a 9-0 run and never relinquished their lead. LeBlond cut that lead to just 12-10 with under three minutes remaining in the third, which proved to be emblematic of the game at large. Though the Warriors never ran away with the game, they always stayed a step ahead.
“We were a little concerned about being able to score coming into the game, and they did a good job of getting the ball off the glass and going. That’s tough, and we struggled against that early, but I was proud of our kids,” LeBlond coach Mitch Girres said. “We fought back and got on a run of our own. But we just couldn’t get enough stops to string anything together.”
The Eagles will play next when they travel to Faucett on Jan. 4th to take on Mid-Buchanan.
