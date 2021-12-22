KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bishop LeBlond girls experienced their first loss of the season against an unfamiliar opponent, losing 58-51 to Park Hill on Wednesday at the HyVee Arena as part of the Twelve Courts of Christmas Shootout.
Golden Eagles coach Jackie Ziesel knew that it was going to be tough sledding against the Class 6 Trojans. She says the team approached this outing as a look into games to come in the postseason.
“There’s still a lot to work on and a lot of season left,” she said. “We knew coming in that this would be a challenging game and that’s why we chose it, we needed to have that challenge now so that we know how to fix it when the going gets tough.”
LeBlond (8-1) got a full helping of what Park Hill (7-3) had to offer early on, as Ziesel called a timeout just two minutes into the first quarter after a pair of turnovers. But despite Park Hill’s fast tempo and aggressive defense, the Eagles were able to summon numerous big scores to keep the game tight.
The first quarter ended with a 21-15 Trojans lead, and the Eagles nearly tied the game with just under three minutes remaining in the first half at a 29-28 deficit. Senior Kianna Herrera led the team in scoring in the first with 11 points, including three shots from beyond the arc.
But the Trojans had an ace of their own, with senior Kennedy Townsend scoring 13 in the first half and 24 overall. Guard Katie Beam made note of Park Hill’s leading scorer.
“(Townsend), that’s a good girl,” Beam said. “We let her get the ball too many times and weren’t communicating a whole lot.”
The Trojans pulled away by a few more points in the third quarter, disrupting passing lanes and playing a style of physical defense that the Eagles weren’t accustomed to. But even after the numerous turnovers that led to points, LeBlond still trailed just 52-41 going into the final quarter.
Junior Tatum Studer made it a five-point game with just two minutes remaining, but the team’s inability to get a stop against Trojans forward Amaya Blake allowed Park Hill to get a crucial score late that effectively put the game out of reach.
LeBlond senior Sloan Lewis noted the things the Trojans did that they plan to improve upon going forward.
”I definitely can tell that we haven’t seen teams that are up in our grill, up in our face, and that’s something we aren’t used to yet,” she said. “But it’s a good learning opportunity to play teams like that.”
But despite the dream of an undefeated season slipping through their grasp, Lewis is keeping perspective on the season as a whole.
”It’s a good lesson as we move on. It’s just one loss, we’re still ready to play and keep going,” she said.
