LIBERTY, Mo. — The LeBlond girls put themselves in a hole in the first half that they were never quite able to crawl out of, falling 51-40 to Wellington-Napoleon in the Class 2 quarterfinals on Saturday at Liberty North High School.
It was deja vu from last season, where they also fell to the Tigers one game shy of the semifinals.
"Wellington has been in this situation four years in a row, and they clearly showed that they have more experience than us and we saw that from the get go," LeBlond coach Jackie Ziesel said. "Our nerves got the better of us, mentally going into next year we have to prepare ourselves from the start of the season for these tight games."
Wellington-Napoleon (26-2) was on fire early in the game, starting with three consecutive makes from beyond the arc to take a 9-0 lead and force a timeout from LeBlond (22-8). The Tigers led 20-10 at the end of one, but another surge by Wellington-Napoleon resulted in them taking a 16-point lead with a minute to go in the half. By the time the two teams headed to the locker room, the Tigers led 32-18. Senior Ayden Shannon led the Tigers at the half with 13 points, and finished with a game-high 21.
LeBlond junior Tatum Studer described the tenor of the team at that time.
"We were trying to maintain positivity. but we had a lot of ball mistakes and weren't taking care of the ball," she said. "They went on a run and we were trying to keep up."
The second half was more promising for the Eagles, cutting the deficit to single digits briefly in the third quarter. A 3 from senior Kianna Herrera followed by another from junior Katie Beam in the fourth seemed to put momentum in the hands of the Eagles, cutting the Tigers' lead to just five points. But LeBlond wasn't quite able to get over the hump that they'd created early on.
"We let ourselves get too far down in the first half," senior Sloan Lewis said. "We were right there in the second half, but we just needed a little more time."
Lewis is the first player that Ziesel has had for all four years, and Ziesel looked back on their time together.
"Sloan, I've had her for four years. We started off with just (four) wins her freshman year, my first year coaching. I love her to death, I'm proud she was able to get the honor that she did while she was here at LeBlond," Ziesel said. "Just getting two district championships out of the four years is pretty crazy. Going from two wins to twenty two wins is pretty phenomenal."
Lewis also spoke on the progress that the program made in her years at LeBlond.
"It shows how much we really wanted it. We fought every step of the way to get to where we are and to change that record."
The Eagles graduate two seniors, Lewis and Herrera. Next season, they are primed to return three starters.
