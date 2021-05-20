Thursday’s Class 1 District 8 championship felt like the beginning of northwest Missouri’s newest soccer rivalry. The Bishop LeBlond Eagles came into the match in search of its first district title in a decade, while the Mid-Buchanan Dragons defied all odds by reaching the championship game in its inaugural season.

But it was LeBlond who overcame the soggy pitch for a 6-2 win over the Dragons.

“We’ve been working towards this since we were freshmen,” LeBlond’s Libby Weddle said. “We’d gotten second place every year, so we’ve been working really, really hard and I’m just super proud of us.”

Thursday capped off a tough 48 hours for Mid-Buchanan in district championship games. But head coach Danielle Beers said she took the loss as an opportunity to show her team the positive things they accomplished this season.

“This is just a start — there’s so much there to build on,” Beers said. “There were so many positives from that game, even if the scoreboard doesn’t reflect that. We got shots, we got two goals, there are so many great things there that we can build on, and that’s the excitement right now.”

The Eagles controlled possession early, taking three shots in the first 10 minutes of game time. LeBlond then caught a break in the 11th minute, as Olivia Elliott broke the scoreless tie with a penalty kick.

Weddle added her first goal of the match in the 24th minute, giving the Eagles a 2-0 lead. The Dragons had a response for LeBlond’s goal. Freshman Emily Parrott’s first attempt in the 29th minute was saved but Parrott came back a minute later to give Mid-Buchanan its first goal of the match.

LeBlond disregarded the heavy rains that entered the area late in the first half, adding another goal in the 38th minute. Weddle took advantage of a misplayed ball by a Dragons’ defender to give her team a 3-1 halftime lead.

The Eagles pulled away early in the second half with goals from Elliott and Reese Robertson. Parrott’s added her second goal of the match for the Dragons.

Robertson then put the final touches on the championship game with her second goal in the 69th minute.

“I think we all feel so accomplished and so relieved,” Elliott said. “We’ve been working for this for four long years and we’ve been hungry for this all season. I think everyone is just relieved that we won our title and now we can focus on what’s next.”

The Eagles will await the results of tomorrow’s match between St. Michael the Archangel and Lone Jack. The winner will play LeBlond on May 29 in sectionals. St. Michael defeated Lone Jack 2-1 earlier in the season.

“Using the Mid-Buchanan game and every other game this season, we’re going to look back and focus on what we need to do,” Elliott said. “We’re going to use these next few practices to really hone in on perfecting everything and then move forward.”