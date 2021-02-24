The Bishop LeBlond girls basketball team held off North Andrew in Wednesday night’s Class 2 District 16 Semifinal to advance to the district title game.

The Eagles’ 51-37 victory punched their ticket to their first district championship appearance since 2011.

“The girls came in, and they knew that they wanted this game so bad,” LeBlond head coach Jackie Ziesel said postgame. “They were going to fight till finish, and North Andrew came out and played their hearts out.”

Wednesday’s contest was the second meeting between the two teams this season. The first was a 46-point win for the Eagles in the semifinals of the LeBlond Holiday Tournament back in December.

The Cardinals were able to flip the script early Wednesday night. Although the Eagles led for the majority of the game, North Andrew looked to have an answer for everything LeBlond threw at them throughout the first half.

The Eagles took a five-point lead into the half, but North Andrew began chipping away in the third. The Cardinals outscored the Eagles in the third quarter to narrow the deficit.

But LeBlond swung back, opening the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run to extend its lead. The Eagles got their lead to double digits and didn’t look back from there.

Sophomore Shae Lewis led the way for the Eagles, scoring nine of her game-high 14 points in the second half.

Ziesel said the Eagles’ surge was a product of cleaning up mistakes and dictating the tempo of the game.

“Just ball control and making sure that we don’t make any silly turnovers,” she said. “If we had possession of the ball, at that point, we were going to have possession of the game.”

The Eagles advance to face East Atchison in the Class 2 District 16 Championship Friday night. The two met all the way back on Dec. 4, when LeBlond beat the Wolves in the championship game of the Mound City Tournament.

LeBlond is in search of its first district title since 2007. Ziesel said their success this season has been brewing over the last 10 years.

“We’ve got some talent on our team,” Ziesel said. “We’re trying to build something here at LeBlond again, and I think we’re starting to do it.”

The Class 2 District 16 title game tips off Friday night at 6 p.m. at North Andrew High School.