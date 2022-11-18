8-man District 3 | Championship - No. 2 Bishop LeBlond, 50, No. 1 Orrick, 38 LeBlond claims district championship, advances to state semifinal Greg Kozol News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Nov 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Bishop LeBlond football team celebrates with the trophy after defeating Orrick to win the 8-man District 3 Championship on Friday in Orrick, Missouri. Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW The Bishop LeBlond Eagles took the trip to Orrick to face the Bearcats in the 8-man District 3 championship. News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LeBlond High School defeated Orrick 50-38 Friday to win the 8-man district football championship.The Golden Eagles, 9-3, advanced to the state tournament for the first time since moving to 8-man football.LeBlond senior Landon Gardner threw four touchdown passes in the game. Three of those touchdown passes were hauled in by fellow senior Jake Korell. Korell also had a rushing touchdown in the contest.The Golden Eagles were able to overcome a 30-28 lead at half. In a tight game with several lead changes, LeBlond’s defense got a key fourth down stop to seal the victory late in the game.LeBlond will now face Sweet Springs in the state semifinals next Saturday with a time and location to be determined. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leblond High School District Sport American Football Touchdown Pass Landon Gardner Championship Jake Korell Football Semifinal Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports Sports Chiefs prepare for Sunday night showdown with Chargers Sports Missouri Western Womens Basketball wins home opener over Truman State Sports Northwest Missouri State volleyball prepares for NCAA tournament play against St. Cloud State Sports Carter talks Williamson firing 0:39 Frigid Friday 17 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
