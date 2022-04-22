Coming off a season which saw the Bishop LeBlond girls soccer team take home its first district title in 10 years, senior Emily Welter said the team has felt some pressure to perform this year.
“I think we feel a little bit of pressure,” Welter said. “Winning districts and everything last year, it’s kind of a big role to fill.”
As they carry expectations with them, the road has been up and down to start the season. Despite that, the Eagles say they’re working through the kinks with their sights set on taking home a district title for a second year in a row.
The Eagles are off to a 7-3 start, but Welter said it hasn’t always been the easiest road for them this year.
“We’ve worked really well together this season, and I still think we have a lot of room for improvement,” Welter said. “I feel like that’s gonna come in the later part of the season, so I’m still excited.”
Last season, the Eagles took home a district title for the first time since 2011. This season, they’ve had to make adjustments to a new-look squad, as they graduated nine seniors from the 2021 team.
“Losing all those seniors was pretty hard, considering they were very good soccer players,” sophomore Emily Weddle said, “but since we are so young, we’ve all played together before, so we kind of work well together, and the chemistry on the field is really good.”
As they’ve gotten acclimated to a new lineup, the Eagles have had a bit of growing pains through the early season. LeBlond’s three losses have come by a combined 19-1, two of which came in its last four games.
Despite the struggles, there have been some bright spots. The Eagles swept the City Round Robin to start the season, winning the three games by a combined 10-2. Despite their recent struggles, the Eagles still claimed the No. 1 ranking in the state for Class 1 in the first Missouri Soccer Coaches Association’s first polls of the season, released this week.
With the buzz and the expectations surrounding the team, head coach Chad Thompson said he doesn’t want that to affect the way the team performs on the field.
“Prove yourself weekly, work hard at practice, be a team,” Thompson said. “Just keep working hard together and improving together, and we’ll see where we end up when it matters.”
Weddle said the team has felt some of that pressure building up, and they’re fighting to perform up to the lofty expectations.
“There’s a lot more pressure, but I think we’re trying not to think so far ahead and just play one game at a time because we don’t want our heads to get too big and end up losing it all,” Weddle said. “I think we’re just trying to stay focused and worry about the next game instead of five more games ahead.”
As they aim for their back-to-back district titles for the first time since 2010 and 2011, Welter said the team is up to the challenge.
“I think we still have a lot of experience on the team, and a lot of talent that we can use,” Welter said. “We just need to put that all together and come out and play as a team.”
