Last season, the Bishop LeBlond boys soccer team rode a hot streak all the way to the Class 2 state Final Four, where it finished third.
As the calendar turned to 2021, sophomore Davis Jungbluth said this year’s team felt a little pressure to follow up the previous edition’s success. So far, they’ve used that to fuel the fire.
“I think it just boosted our confidence,” Jungbluth said. “Hopefully we just keep piling up wins and hopefully make another run next postseason.”
So far, the Eagles have barely skipped a beat. They’ve won nine of their first 10 games for the second year in a row and look primed to repeat last season’s success.
The 2020 team also started the season 9-1, which ended in a district championship and eventual third place finish in the state. It was the first time the Eagles reached the state final four since they won the state championship in 2017.
Thus far, this season has looked much the same as last year. The Eagles are outscoring their opponents, 41-12, in their first 10 matches. Their lone loss came in overtime earlier this month.
“We’re just playing really well together as a team,” Jungbluth said. “We’re clicking on all areas really, and we’re just building up wins and it just builds confidence.”
The Eagles are taking that confidence and turning it to success on the field. Senior Marcos Dominguez attributes it to the hard work they’ve put into preparation.
“Just practicing hard all the time as a team,” Dominguez said. “We really all have a good chemistry with each other, we know how to cooperate with each other and complement each other, and that’s just really helpful.”
In addition to losing some key seniors from last year’s team, the Eagles are also turning to a new man in charge. Chad Thompson has taken over as head coach of the LeBlond boys after serving as an assistant for the boys and head coach of the LeBlond girls.
In his first season leading the girls this past spring, Thompson led them to their first district title since 2011.
As he takes the reigns of the boys team, Dominguez said it’s been a smooth transition.
“We’ve known him for a while, ever since we were young, he was with us last year,” Dominguez said, “and there’s just no difference, to be honest. We love him.”
With confidence in their play and they coach, the Eagles say the sky’s the limit for them this season. As they move through the second half of the regular season, Dominguez said the Eagles are fully prepared to take on the challengers.
“We wanna be as successful, if not more successful than last year,” Dominguez said. “We know that there’s some teams that just wanna come after us. We have sort of an X on our back, and we’re just ready for it.”
