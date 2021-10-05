The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles got some payback on West Platte for last year’s district playoff loss, beating the Blue Jays 3-1 on Tuesday at Grace Gymnasium after a tumultuous first set.
Though the team’s rotation is young, the few returning starters acknowledged that they’ve been harboring a grudge for West Platte.
“I think for the returners, we knew we could beat them last year,” senior Emily Welter said. “We wanted to come out and prove that we could beat them, prove that we could have done it last year and we can do it again.”
West Platte (12-7) was firing on all cylinders at the start of the first set, burying LeBlond (17-4-1) under a seven-point deficit before the first timeout of the match and only extending it from there. Gradually, the Golden Eagles made their comeback, tying it up at 23.
LeBlond took a lead from there, and sophomore Maddie Sego ended the first set with a sneakily soft finish at the net to win 26-24.
Sego, who also contributed some crucial blocks in other sets, drew praise from LeBlond coach Kimberly Huss.
“Maddie was money. She was on it tonight,” she said. “We’ve been really working with her because she’s young, so we’re really trying to get her to play very consistently. She’s been really, really good the last couple of weeks.”
The Eagles dominated in the second set, winning 25-14 to take a 2-0 lead and put the pressure on the Blue Jays to keep their chances alive.
Not yet finished, West Platte kept a step ahead of LeBlond in the third set. Though the Eagles trailed just 21-19 late in the period, the Blue Jays took advantage of a few receiving mistakes from LeBlond to win 25-21 and put a foot in the door of an Eagles sweep.
It was imperative that the Eagles take the fourth set to stave off any snowballing momentum in the Blue Jays’ favor, according to junior Paige Perry.
“We really had to come together in that last set,” Perry said. “Prove to ourselves and the other team that we should have won last season.”
LeBlond trailed for much of the final set, behind 19-12 as they struggled to get the ball past the West Platte front.
Senior Kianna Herrera took over in the back row, and a series of strong serves helped kick off an 8-1 run to tie it up at 20-20.
Later, leading just 24-23, the Eagles got a golden opportunity and were able to set up their most effective play; a lob to Herrera in the left corner that she spiked into the court to send the Blue Jays home with a loss.
“It was a grind. The whole match was a grind, it was painful to watch at times,” Huss said. “We definitely have a reason to go to practice tomorrow.”
