ROSENDALE, Mo. — With under one minute left in regulation in LeBlond’s 39-33 victory over North Andrew on Friday in Rosendale, the Cardinals fed the ball to the post just as they had all season when they needed a bucket.
North Andrew senior Owen Graham backed his way into position and drop stepped into a layup, only to be sent back by Golden Eagles forward Alex Libel. LeBlond recovered the loose ball and, having preserved the two-point lead, were able to make the final free throws they needed to stay a step ahead and secure the Class 2 District 16 championship, their first district title since 2015.
After a last-second loss to the Cardinals in last year’s district championship, Libel spoke on the emotions he was feeling after the game.
“For us seniors, this was four years of hard work that was working towards one moment. We didn’t get it last year, we lost to the same team,” Libel said. “This year we wanted it so bad and we went out there and got it.”
It was the first district championship in the tenure of LeBlond (18-9) coach Mitch Girres. In describing what has made this team special, he couldn’t help but get personal.
“I’ve had them since like sixth and seventh grade,” a visibly emotional Girres said. “It’s tough, I’m getting emotional now, but I love them. I’m proud of them.”
No. 2-seeded North Andrew (18-10) started the game on a 6-0 run, but the No. 1 Golden Eagles were able to battle back to a 12-12 tie at the end of the quarter to foreshadow what would be a back-and-forth contest.
LeBlond was able to connect on a trio of threes from junior Landon Gardner and seniors Chris Guldan and Marcos Dominguez to take a 23-19 lead at the half.
North Andrew retook the lead in the third with a 10-2 period. Points were hard to come by for both teams in the game, something that Girres said was at least partially by design.
“Our plan was to just muddy the game up a little bit, get it dirty and scrappy and keep it out of Owen’s hands as much as we could,” he said. “Defensively we did a good job, they didn’t get to 40. We didn’t always look great tonight, it wasn’t pretty, but we figured out a way to win.”
Senior Noah Eidmann connected on a pair of three-pointers in the final period to get back on top with just a few minutes to go, and a Dominguez floater with 1:14 on the clock gave them the lead again to set up Libel’s game-changing block.
Libel held Graham to just nine points, playing all 32 minutes in the contest isolated on the bruising Cardinals forward.
“I saw him going for that layup, and with a close game like that I knew I had to do something,” Libel said of the block. “Luckily I got my hand on it, and it was very clutch that I got that.”
Guldan spoke on what was going through his mind after he recovered the loose ball.
“I thought we won it after that. I was excited,” he said.
It’s a disappointing end for a North Andrew squad that battled through injuries and still found its way back to another championship game. Coach Wade Bryson spoke on his senior class, and Graham in particular.
“To watch them all the way through, what those guys mean to this school I can’t even describe,” he said. “Especially Owen. He’s coaching a youth team here at the school, his mom is a special education teacher and there’s several of her students here tonight that came and watched us play. What Owen means to this school, I can’t really put into words.”
LeBlond will advance to the Class 2 sectionals, where they will play the winner of the winner of the Class 2 District 15 game between West Platte and Gallatin on at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Staley in Kansas City.
