ROSENDALE, Mo. — Bishop LeBlond made their second-straight Class 2 District 16 title look routine, adopting a variety of methods to beat Nodaway Valley 59-34 on Thursday at North Andrew High School.
“We’re back here, and it feels like we just left,” Golden Eagles coach Jackie Ziesel said.
In many ways, the game was a culmination of all of the strategies that they’d learned to win with throughout the season. Whether top-seeded LeBlond (21-7) had to rely on rebounding, outside shooting, free throws, defense or the transition game, they never found themselves without an answer.
“We have so many people who are capable of different things,” LeBlond senior Kianna Herrera said. “I think that’s what sets us apart from other teams and it’s why we’re so successful.”
Exemplary of this was the game’s first half. LeBlond put No. 3 Nodaway Valley (18-10) in an 18-4 deficit after one quarter, with the primary scoring effort coming from an atypical source in senior Sloan Lewis.
Lewis, typically known for doing the dirty work inside, led the team with 10 points in the first half.
“I just hit that first shot and it felt good, and I just kept going and they felt good coming off,” Lewis said. “So I figured I’d keep shooting.”
The Eagles didn’t let up, leading by 16 halfway through the second quarter and eventually leading 32-12 at the half. Juniors Shae Lewis and Tatum Studer tied for the team lead with 11 points apiece.
It was a struggle all night for the Thunder to get the ball into the half court as the defensive pressure of the Eagles forced numerous turnovers.
It was a definite disparity in experience, as the Eagles returned numerous upperclassmen who had already played in a district championship game while the Thunder played with numerous freshmen starters. Coach Mitch Barnes spoke heaped praise upon one of the team’s seniors.
“We’re starting four freshmen and they came out and started to press on us and we didn’t handle it well,” Barnes said. “I do want to say I’m very proud of our senior Kloe Jenkins, our senior that we had guarding (Herrera), she held her to six points. It was her last night as a senior and she came to play ball.”
Following this victory, LeBlond secured their first season of 20-plus wins in over a decade. Ziesel touched on what this means for their program, and what it feels like to see the team accomplish this feat.
“It’s just exciting for this team to have such high goals and expectations and keep meeting them,” she said. “Hitting that 20-win mark, I don’t think they realized it when it happened. But that was my senior year the last time this program has 20 wins. So it’s been surreal to live in that moment, but as a coach.”
LeBlond advances to the Class 2 sectionals, where they will play the winner of the Class 2 District 15 championship game between Plattsburg and Polo on Wednesday at Staley High School in Kansas City.
