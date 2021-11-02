Bishop LeBlond senior Kianna Herrera said it was a surreal feeling the moment the Eagles punched their ticket to the Final Four.
“We knew we could do it the whole entire season,” Herrera said, “but when you see that last point go out and you know you’ve gone to that final four, it’s a feeling I can’t even explain.”
The Eagles defeated Lawson on Saturday to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2015.
“I’m just really excited,” LeBlond senior Emily Welter said. “I knew that we could come together and play as a team, so we just had to go out there and play like we could win.”
Now LeBlond looks ahead to the Class 2 State Semifinals this weekend in Cape Girardeau. A win Saturday would send the Eagles to the state title game for the first time in program history.
This year marks the third time the Eagles volleyball team has reached the Final Four, each of the three coming under head coach Kim Huss.
In their previous two trips, the Eagles finished third in 2015 and fourth in 2012.
“I’ve said it before, watching them and seeing them achieve something, that’s all you can ask for,” Huss said, “... going on the journey with them, seeing them understand what they’re capable of and how far they can push themselves when things get tough.”
Opposite the Eagles on Saturday will be the Skyline Tigers. The Tigers advanced to the Final Four with a win over District 9 champions Liberty out of Mountain View. Skyline took home its second-straight district title this season and will make its first-ever Final Four appearance.
On the other side of the bracket, Jefferson out of Festus will take on perennial powerhouse Hermann. Jefferson rides a 12-match winning streak into its first-ever Final Four, while Hermann vies for its fifteenth state title in its sixth-straight Final Four appearance.
With some good competition lying ahead, Huss said the Eagles will come prepared for their toughest test yet.
“I’m gonna enjoy it for the next few hours and then go after some film and see how we can be prepared for next week,” Huss said after Saturday’s win. “The sky’s the limit now. You go down and you get everybody’s best. You’re gonna get everybody’s best.”
As the Eagles look for their first-ever trip to the state title game, Herrera said they have to bring confidence and take advantage of the opportunity as best they can.
“We gotta train 100 times harder,” Hererra said, “and we just have to know that we can go all the way, and we can’t let this slip out of our hands.”
LeBlond will face Skyline on Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m.
