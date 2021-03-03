The historic season continues for the Bishop LeBlond girls basketball team, as the Eagles defeated Plattsburg Wednesday night, 47-32.

With the win, LeBlond (18-7) moves on to its first State Quarterfinal since 1994.

“We played really well,” LeBlond sophomore Tatum Studer said. “We got kind of down in the third quarter, but we picked it back up in the fourth and made up for it.”

It was a quick start for the Eagles. Sophomore Katie Beam beat the first quarter buzzer with a three to give LeBlond a seven-point lead. The second quarter was even better. LeBlond outscored Plattsburg, 13-0, to take a commanding 29-9 lead into the half.

But Plattsburg was hotter out of the break. The Tigers outscored the Eagles in the third, reducing the deficit to 15. In the fourth, Plattsburg cut the LeBlond lead down to 10, before a bucket from sophomore Shae Lewis put out the Tiger fire.

“We got a little bit over our heads coming into the third quarter,” Studer said, “so we just needed that boost by our coach, Jackie, and got back in the game.”

The Eagles hung on and retook control of the game. A three-point play from Studer in the fourth was the dagger in the Tigers’ season.

“That’s just what the whole season of basketball is about,” LeBlond head coach Jackie Ziesel said, “learning from those moments and just making sure that we continue to grow from them and actually accomplish it during the game.”

The win sends LeBlond to the Class 2 State Quarterfinals, their first appearance in the Elite Eight in 27 years.

“It’s crazy, like I said when we won districts,” LeBlond sophomore Tatum Studer said, “but we have to focus up and prepare for the next game because it’s a big game we have to win.”

Awaiting the Eagles in the next round are the Wellington-Napoleon Tigers. The Tigers come into the contest with a record of 22-2 and the No. 1 ranking in the state for Class 2.

While the task ahead will be difficult for LeBlond, Ziesel said she hopes her team can lead Bishop LeBlond into a new era on the basketball court.

“It just means a lot for the girls in the program,” Ziesel said. “We’re trying to set an example for girls basketball again back at LeBlond, and especially for our community.”

LeBlond will host Wellington-Napoleon in the Class 2 State Quarterfinals Saturday at 1 p.m. at Grace Gymnasium.