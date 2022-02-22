ROSENDALE, Mo. — When the long range approach ran cold for Bishop LeBlond in the second half of their Class 2 District 16 semifinal victory over East Atchison on Friday at North Andrew High School, the Golden Eagles got it done on the inside.
Top-seeded LeBlond (20-7) shot 16-for-19 from the free-throw line in the third and fourth quarters on the way to their second straight district championship appearance with the 71-51 win. The Golden Eagles forced the No. 4-seeded Wolves into tough spots by crashing the offensive boards and getting to the line. It’s a stark contrast from the perimeter shooting that LeBlond is known for, but coach Jackie Ziesel likes to see her team win in different ways.
“We’ve kind of transitioned our focus from setting 3-point records to setting free throw records,” Ziesel said. “Free throws win ball games, so we’re really trying to add pressure on them in practice so they can hit those crucial shots when we need them.”
Junior guard Tatum Studer also spoke on this change.
“Free throws are always gonna be there, and the 3-pointers won’t always be there,” Studer said. “Free throws are always reliable. This game is big for us going into the next game.”
The Eagles started hot, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and 18 in the second. Senior Kianna Herrera scored 17 in the first half, including three shots from beyond the arc.
East Atchison (16-12) did its best to keep pace, scoring 45 points through the first three quarters and at numerous intervals bringing the game within a few scores. But trailing by 14 in the fourth, the Eagles put on the clamps and held the Wolves to just six points in the final period.
“We knew we needed to pick it up, we had to go in their and play good defense and figure out who can’t handle the ball,” junior Shae Lewis said. “That’s what we did and that’s what we need to do all the time.”
It was a rollercoaster of a season for the Wolves, and head coach Dustin Barnes pointed to their improvement from an earlier loss against the Eagles as exemplary of how much his team grew over the course of the year.
”We lost by 46 points to LeBlond at the beginning of the season, and it was 20 points tonight but I think everyone would agree it was a lot closer than what it ended up being,” Barnes said. “Anytime we had a run, they were able to match it and that’s what great teams do. But there was no quit in us this evening.”
LeBlond will play Nodaway Valley in the district championship at 6 p.m. Thursday.
No. 3 Nodaway Valley girls 42, No. 2 North Andrew 38
In the first year of the Nodaway Valley co-op, a team consisting of four freshmen starters held on late to advance to the district championship.
“They’ve all played together for a long time, I think they know each other and get along well,” Thunder coach Mitch Barnes said of the team’s freshman class. “I give them all of my compliments.”
The No. 3 Thunder stayed a step ahead of the No. 2 Cardinals for the majority of the game, holding them to just 17 in the first half. In the fourth quarter, North Andrew began to threaten a long-held Nodaway Valley lead. With under a minute to go, Cardinals sophomore Reagan Walker hit a 3 to bring the game within two points, and North Andrew forced a turnover on the following possession, only to give the ball back almost immediately.
Thunder freshman Savanna Marriot iced the game in the final seconds, making all four of her free throws to give her team the win.
