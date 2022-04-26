The West Platte boys and the Lathrop girls took gold at the Golden Eagle Invitational on Tuesday at Eagle Stadium, highlighted by Blue Jays senior Charles Kinslow’s record-breaking 800-meter dash.
The West Platte runner finished with a time of one minute and 58.3 seconds, breaking a school record that has stood since the 1960s and completing the two laps a full 12 seconds before the second place finisher.
“Charlie is probably the hardest working kid I’ve ever coached as a distance runner,” West Platte coach Bailee Geiger said. “He puts in the time on and off the track and he makes choices that put him in a position to run that way. So it’s not surprising that he would run like that.”
Though clearly exhausted in the moments following the event, Kinslow spoke on his performance.
“Right now I’m not feeling too good, but it was a good race,” Kinslow said. “I felt really good in the first 400, that went pretty fast. It was a great day out here and perfect conditions.”
The West Platte boys also took gold in the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays, and Cameron Williams took first in the 300-meter hurdles. They finished with a team score of 136.5, 40 points ahead of second-place Lathrop.
But the Mules girls made up the deficit, leading all teams with a score of 123. They won the 4x100 meter relay, and Caroline Mayes, Kinsley Patton, Kyra Thompson and Kiah Huitt won the girls 100-meter hurdles, discus, pole vault and javelin, respectively.
East Buchanan took gold in the boys 4x800 meter relay and Aidan Hensley took gold in the boys 1600-meter run, 3200-meter run and triple jump. Overall, the boys finished in third place and the girls in sixth
“I’m tired. I haven’t ran in a week, but it feels good for a sophomore to come away with that many gold medals,” Hensley said.
East Buchanan’s Emma Klein continued her impressive season in the long jump, taking gold with a 5.03 meter effort. She spoke on her performance and the team’s as a whole.
“I thought it was good. Really nice weather unlike what we’ve had. My long jump went well though I haven’t jumped in a while,” she said. “I love being a part of a team and cheering on my teammates. Really everybody, it’s just been a great combination this year.”
Mid-Buchanan had a strong performance from sprinter Lane Leader, who finished first in the boys 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dashes.
Bishop LeBlond senior Hayden Cross was ever so slightly edged out by Leader in the 200-meter dash. Sophomore Elliott Murphy also represented the Golden Eagles well with an 18.49 second finish in the Para 100-meter, 36.24 seconds in the Para 201-meter, 1:11.3 in the Para 400-meter and a throw of 5.3 meters in the Para Shot Put.
Joy Wallick was St. Joseph Christian’s sole first-place finisher, with a time of 5:56.27 in the girls 1600-meter run.
