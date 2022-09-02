SAVANNAH, Mo. — Despite the Bulldogs’ fourth quarter efforts, they were not able to overcome their early struggles and Savannah came away from their inter-class matchup with a 24-19 victory on Friday at Savannah High School.
It is East Buchanan’s first loss since October of last year.
Savannah (2-0) forced a turnover on downs on the first East Buchanan (1-1) drive, and struck quickly with a 25-yard strike from quarterback Ethan Dudeck to senior Alex Hopper on a crossing pattern. Bulldogs quarterback Gage Busby threw a pick six to a lurking Truman Bodenhousen on the following drive and Savages defensive end Micah McFadden snagged a screen pass for another interception later in the quarter.
“The electricity from the fans, the sideline, everybody going crazy,” McFadden said. “There’s nothing better than Savannah football and the town going crazy after stuff like that.”
Savannah coach Anthony Hays also spoke on the team’s first quarter.
“What I was proud of was how we started. I wanted us to come out here and prove a point, (show that) Savannah is on the map,” he said. “We can go and play with a top tier team like that. I was really proud that we have that mentality. But we need to learn to finish if we want to be a team that makes a deep run this year.”
The Bulldogs drove the ball down the field in their first drive of the second quarter, eventually scoring on a 20-yard touchdown scamper by junior Trevor Klein to stop the bleeding.
The Savages didn’t make the comeback that easy, however. East Buchanan extended a Savannah drive with an untimely facemask and running back Cade Chappell finished it off with a four-yard touchdown to make it 21-7. Savannah also hit a short field goal in the final seconds of the first half to make it 24-7.
After a stalemate in the third quarter, the Bulldogs went deep into the playbook and scored a 30-yard passing touchdown to senior Adam-Stephen Engnes on a halfback pass.
East Buchanan then stopped the Savages on fourth down and scored a touchdown on a two-play drive with just over two minutes remaining. The 30-yard touchdown from Busby to Carson White brought the game within one score.
After another stop, the Bulldogs got into the redzone, wherein a deep pass from Busby was picked off by Savannah sophomore Sawyer Sprague to put a halt to East Buchanan’s comeback dreams.
Hays commented on that moment.
“That was relief, I was so happy,” Hays said. “I was so pumped for Sawyer, a sophomore who just got bumped up this week and played JV all summer. To see him make that play, I’m very happy for him.”
Despite the loss, Bulldogs coach Dan Ritter remarked that there can be hidden blessings in defeat.
“I want to think of this game like the Mid-Buchanan game last year. It gets us to really look at the film, and hopefully push us onto other things,” he said. “I spoke to these young men before the game and told them how much this game could be a pivotal moment in East Buchanan football. And even though it was a loss, I think it still could be.”
Next week, Savannah will travel to Kirksville while East Buchanan hosts North Platte.
