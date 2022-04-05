Benton overcame an inconsistent day at the plate thanks to a strong pitching performance from senior Korbin Lamb-Bodde, giving them a 3-1 victory over Chillicothe on Tuesday at Hyde Park.
Tied 0-0 in the top of the second, Chillicothe (1-5) missed out on a scoring opportunity when Brock Miller found his way to third before Gage Leamer flied out to centerfield.
Neither team managed to get on base until the fourth inning, when Chillicothe managed a single base hit. But it was Benton (4-5) who finally broke the stalemate in the bottom of the inning, when freshman Myles Bachali connected on a double to left field that drove in Zach Smith.
Bachali led the game with two RBI and two hits.
“Myles has been great all year, he’s a freshman but he doesn’t play like a freshman and we saw that in basketball and so far this season,” Cardinals coach Johnny Coy said. “He’s gonna contribute really well for us, and I’m glad we’ve got him for three more years.”
Chillicothe responded with a run driven in by pitcher Max Wagers in the top of the fifth, and threatened to take the lead in the top of the sixth. Brock Ward connected on a double off the fence in the first at-bat of the inning and made it to third with only one out on the board. But Lamme-Bodde was able to save the inning, reacting quickly on a bunt to throw Ward out at home and then striking out the last batter to escape from the inning with no runs allowed.
He spoke on the inning.
“I saw on the bunt that there wasn’t a play at first, so I flipped it to Jack and let him do his thing to tag the guy out,” Lamme-Bodde said. “And on that curveball there, I believe in my stuff and that curveball is what I’m known for in any situation. I don’t care, I’m gonna throw it.”
Outfielder Chris Coy scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth for the Cardinals, getting walked before eventually scoring anticlimactically via a pair of wild throws. Bachali connected on his second deep shot into centerfield that drove in Smith and put the low-scoring game out of reach late.
Hornets coach Joshua Lisle spoke on the missed opportunities.
“Today we hit the ball well, just right at some Benton players who made some great defensive plays all game long,” Lisle said. “So I felt pretty good that we were going to find a hole sometimes. We just never got that timely hit in there when we had guys in scoring position.”
Benton will travel to Richmond on Thursday, while Chillicothe will come back to St. Joseph on Wednesday when they face Lafayette.
