Lafayette senior Isa-Bella Mendoza is set to continue her wrestling career at the next level, as she signed her letter of intent to join Chadron State Wednesday afternoon.
Mendoza became the first female athlete in school history to sign and wrestle at the Division II level.
“It feels amazing,” Mendoza said. “A lot of emotions, I don’t really know how to pinpoint what emotion I’m feeling right now.”
A three-time state qualifier, Mendoza capped off her senior campaign with a sixth place finish in the 105 weight class at the 2022 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships last week.
It’s the first ever medal for a female wrestler in Lafayette history.
Mendoza said she officially decided to head to Chadron State after the state meet last weekend. She said the coaching staff made her feel at home.
“I’m the type of person that I have to connect with the coach before anything,” Mendoza said. “I don’t want to go in and just wrestle for some coach, I want them to actually want me because they think that I’m something special.”
Having only started wrestling three years ago, Mendoza said the sport has brought her a lot, and she hopes she can be a role model for other girls coming through the Lafayette program.
“It means a lot, because I have a little sister that also wrestles, so I’m glad to set a path for her,” Mendoza said. “Before I started wrestling, I was not on a good path, but since I’ve been wrestling, a lot of good things have come for me.”
Mendoza finished her high school career with a record of 80-29.
