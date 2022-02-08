Lafayette senior Carlos Cortez comes from a big football family, and he said he finally got to see a lifelong dream come to fruition.
“I get to play the game I love, but also make the people I love proud,” Cortez said. “Especially my brothers, everything I do is because of them.”
In playing football in college, Cortez follows in his family’s footsteps. The Northside native signed to continue his football career at Missouri Western on Tuesday.
“Ever since growing up, I always wanted to play college football, and the day’s finally come,” Cortez said. “These past four years, I’ve waited for this opportunity, and it just feels good.”
Although he’s always had the dream of playing football, Cortez said he’d seen a more realistic future running track in college over the last few years.
Cortez said it wasn’t until midway through his senior season that he started getting interest from football programs.
“I really didn’t know if I would play college football after this, so I played every game like it was my last,” Cortez said. “Didn’t end it the way we wanted, but I ended the season with the game I love and the teammates I love.”
Lafayette head coach Ryan Shroyer said he saw Cortez’s growth as a player and a leader on the field this past season.
“He’s just done everything right from the very get-go,” Shroyer said. “He’s extremely talented at track, but he’s also extremely talented at football, so for him to be able to represent the school in the right way and be able to provide an opportunity for himself, I’m super proud of him.”
Cortez is one of three Lafayette seniors sticking together at the next level. Cortez will be joined by quarterback Jaron Saunders and offensive lineman Quentin Garrett on the Missouri Western football team next fall.
“Me, Q and Jaron, we’ve played together since fourth grade,” Cortez said. “Why not end our last four years playing together? That’s what we talked about, and that’s what we decided to do.”
Cortez said staying home at Missouri Western was the perfect choice for him and his teammates.
“The Missouri Western coaching staff is second to none,” Cortez said. “Coach (Matt Williamson) was the guy that took us everywhere. He’s the guy that built relationships, and he’s the guy that we ask questions, and he personally answered those questions.”
As he prepares to continue playing in front of a hometown crowd over the next four years, Cortez said he hopes to be a role model for other kids growing up in St. Joseph.
“I’m going to build as a football player, but more importantly, build as a human being,” Cortez said. “The younger kids that watch me play and watch everyone else play, that’s what you gotta give off. You’re not just playing the game just to play, you’re playing it because you want to be a better person.”
