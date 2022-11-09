The Missouri Western men’s basketball team will be adding a homegrown talent to their roster next season.
Surrounded by his family and Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol, Lafayette senior forward Camden Bennett committed to the Griffons basketball program.
Bennett is following in the footsteps of his older brother, who also played for Western, and will look to contribute his skills to a Griffons team that went 14-17 overall and 10-12 in conference play last year.
The future Griffon spoke about his relationship with Western head coach Will Martin and his excitement for playing at the university after his signing.
“(Coach Martin) always believed in me from the start, as soon as he was able to contact me he contacted me immediately,” Bennett said. “He’s always been there, he’s always checked up on me and I’m just really excited to be able to play for him. He’s a good dude. He’s a great coach. It’s going to be an amazing four years.”
The Fighting Irish have claimed a district championship in two of Bennett’s last three seasons on the team and have an overall record of 54-25 since his freshman season, including an impressive mark of 22-1 at home.
“I’m excited for him. I’m excited for his future, just knowing what his brother did here and to come in knowing that and being able to excel like he has, it’s extraordinary,” Lafayette head coach Kevin Bristol said. “It shows who he is, the impact that he’s had, all this will last for a while. He’s the type of kid that you talk to future teams about. I’m just extremely excited to see him at Western. ”
Lafayette basketball will look to repeat as district champs in Bennett’s senior season beginning on Nov. 17 with the city jamboree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.