Though the Dragons sparked a significant comeback, Lafayette volleyball was able to summon a great final set in order to defeat Mid-Buchanan 3-2 on Tuesday at Lafayette High School.
Now 3-0 in the young season, the Fighting Irish have already exceeded their win total from last season.
She hoped for a more decisive victory, but coach Laura Rehmeier was happy to see the team persevere and maintain their undefeated start.
“It was a big push. Honestly, I was not expecting a five set night, but the fact that they battled back over and over says a lot about us,” she said. “Starting out 3-0 is definitely what we want for the season.”
The Irish benefited from some excellent serving in the first set, riding a number of aces to a 25-19 victory that put the ball in their court.
The second set was more contentious, with Mid-Buchanan (0-3) taking an 11-7 lead before Lafayette retook the lead 13-12. The Dragons ultimately took the set 25-21, the first indication that this was going to be a longer night than first anticipated.
Lafayette jumped out to a 10 point lead in the fourth set before letting the Dragons cut the deficit to two, but they kept a step ahead and won 25-22. Mid-Buchanan paid them back in kind, jumping out to a similar lead and controlling the fourth set to force an extra outing.
Tied 9-9, the Irish pulled away late in large part because of the effort of junior Bailey Flanagan.
Rehmeier puts the win on middle hitter Khiani Jackson’s shoulders, though it was her selflessness that she commends.
“I gotta put all of it on Khiani Jackson, she’s our leader on the floor,” Rehmeier said. “She felt herself be off just a little bit and she made the mature decision to put the team before herself. She told me to pull her out, and Bailey had an awesome night.”
Jackson, who connected on a number of momentum-swinging kills in earlier sets, commented on her decision as well as Flanagan’s performance.
“It sucks that I was off, but I’m glad that she was able to come in and handle it,” Jackson said. “She’s like my little minion. I’ve been playing with her for three years, she’s done really good and I’m proud of her.”
Dragons coach Ron Underwood was proud of the team’s effort to push the match to five sets, but hoped to see the team manage a final burst of energy to finish stronger in their first five set game.
“It kind of came down to who the aggressor was at the end and I think we gave them too many free balls instead of hitting at them,” Underwood said. “Even at 9-9 in game five we kind of got safe instead of attacking and they made us pay.”
On Wednesday, Lafayette will host Central as they look for an opportunity to avenge a decisive City Jamboree loss. Mid-Buchanan will host South Harrison on Thursday.
