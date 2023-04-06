It was senior night out at Phil Welch Stadium for Lafayette on Thursday as the Fighting Irish looked to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles.
While the first inning had both teams getting on the scoreboard, it would be the hot bats of Lafayette the rest of the way as they tallied a 16-1 victory.
The Golden Eagles threw the first punch as junior Ryland Kaussman tried to set the pace for his team by getting things going with a triple. He would later be the one to score the lone run off an RBI single from Jackson CDeBaca.
As the Irish took the plate, freshman Carter Bruce looked composed, using a double to bring in Drake Losson. Lafayette would take the lead after an error in the LeBlond outfield that allowed two more runs for a 3-1 first inning.
The runs kept piling on in the bottom of the second as Lafayette tallied three more runs and led 6-1. It soon came to an end for Lafayette starting pitcher Dalton Heater, who struck out seven batters with zero walks.
Heater’s relief, Halen Jonas, was able to knock out three straight batters in the top of the fourth, and Lafayette put the nail in the coffin with an eight-run third inning. Irish had four hits and six walks in the inning alone.
Mercy rule came into effect when Lafayette tallied two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, with 10 different Irish scoring a run. Lafayette will play at East Buchanan on Monday, and LeBlond will be home against Plattsburg on Monday as well.
