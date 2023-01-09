Wrestle

Lafayette 145-pound freshman Jay Greiner celebrates during the 2020 Mid-Buchanan Tournament in Faucett, Missouri.

It was an emotional, but exciting day, for one Lafayette High School athlete who signed his letter of intent today to continue wrestling at a college he's been following since he was in the 8th grade.

With a packed gym full of family, friends, and teammates, Jay Greiner started his next chapter in his young wrestling career, continuing his academic and wrestling career at the University of Chicago.

