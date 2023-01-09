It was an emotional, but exciting day, for one Lafayette High School athlete who signed his letter of intent today to continue wrestling at a college he's been following since he was in the 8th grade.
With a packed gym full of family, friends, and teammates, Jay Greiner started his next chapter in his young wrestling career, continuing his academic and wrestling career at the University of Chicago.
“It's almost undescribable. When a dream comes true, you know, stuff like that doesn't always get to happen, and I can't even explain the emotion that that I felt to truly say that I'm going to go take my life in the direction of Chicago and try to change the world,” Greiner said. “It makes me emotional.”
The senior has conquered more of his dreams as a Fighting Irish, especially last year when he won the Class 2 State Championship after falling short the two years prior. Greiner set a new state record for wins in a single season with 61, clinching the new mark in the state title match.
This season, he’s continued his dominance, sitting at an undefeated season record of 32-0.
That’s not all, as there are still goals to be achieved this season. Greiner is on pace to break a record set in 1980 for the most consecutive pins. His dad also believes when his son's high school career is over, he'll hold the all-time win record.
“As his dad, I'm so proud of him. He told me the way he's seen this in his eyes, and I'm going to let you guys be part of this,” Jason Greiner said. “When I talk about him, I get a little bit messed up, you know, thinking back about Jay and that's a long time ago and some really good memories.”
Greiner is joining a Maroons’ team that placed 23rd last year in the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships. The Maroons also had a University Athletic Association (UAA) Wrestler of the Year last season.
Head coach Josh Walters said him and Jay (Greiner) would sit down and go over options of colleges, but the University of Chicago was a no-brainer once they offered.
“Chicago, you know, approached him, and it was almost like fate, like he was meant to be there,” Walter said. “Even when that talk started happening, and they they started talking about, you know, different situations… I just kept telling them God is meant to, you know, put him at University of Chicago, have faith. That's where he is going to be.”
Greiner has not decided on a major, but hopes to find a field where he can dive into both computer science and business economics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.