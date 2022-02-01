Despite some momentary offensive lulls, Lafayette’s defense maintained control of the game en route to a 59-31 win over Savannah on Tuesday at Lafayette High School.
After effectively having two weeks off, Lafayette (10-4) coach Kevin Bristol anticipated some imperfections.
“What you saw tonight was a team that hasn’t played against competition for two weeks, so I expected us to come out a little bit rusty,” Bristol said. “As we saw in the second half, we got in a flow on offense and our defensive intensity picked up also. So I expected us to be a little rusty tonight.”
The game began with a 15-8 quarter for the Fighting Irish, led by nine points from junior Camden Bennett. Bennett led the team with 20 points.
The Savannah (3-14) defense picked up the pace in the second quarter, however, as the Irish scored just eight points and led the Savages by only 25-18 at the halfway mark.
Savannah coach Jordan Richman says his team did a good job of playing up to the competition early despite their offensive inefficiencies.
“It’s a hard team to play, and anytime you come in here people see the ‘Lafayette’ on their chest and it intimidates them from the get go,” he said. “In the first half I thought we did a good job of not letting that bother us. We took care of the ball better, we just didn’t make a lot of shots.”
Lafayette applied the pressure in the second half, outscoring the Savages 36-16.
One of the key contributors to the game for the Irish was junior Connor Zeit, who was able to knock down open 3s while the rest of the team struggled to connect and generated more points on defense with momentum-shifting steals.
Bristol spoke on what Zeit brought to the game.
“Connor brought the energy on offense tonight and played tough defense for us, also,” he said. “He could have that output every night, we just need to continue to find him when he’s open and get him the ball in areas that he likes to score in.”
It will be an atypical week for a Lafayette team that tends to travel all over the state, as they’ll get their first stretch of three home games in a row since 2018. They will host familiar foes in Bishop LeBlond and Cameron later this week.
Zeit touched on being able to have a full week of games in the North End.
“This is our house, we want to protect it. We hope to go perfect at home, that’s our goal,” he said. “I think we’re trending in the right direction. We’ve been on a break, and these next two weeks are going to be crucial for our postseason run.”
Savannah will continue its season when it hosts LeBlond on Friday.
