Lafayette senior guard Mikey Thomas announced on Twitter that he will be continuing his academic and basketball career at North Central Missouri College.
Less than two weeks ago, Thomas helped lead his team to a Class 4 third place finish in Springfield, Missouri.
That was just one impressive feat from the guard and the Fighting Irish, as they also captured a Class 4 District 16 Championship and 20 total wins. The accolades are an illustration of the type of player Thomas believes he'll be at NCMC.
“I think I have a winning mindset, I just love to win,” Thomas said. “I'm just a competitor, I just do whatever it takes to win.”
Thomas was offered a roster spot after competing at camps held by the college. The Pirates were the first team to notice and offered him a spot after a basketball camp session.
NCMC is coming off a 2022-23 season where they went 17-11 overall, including an impressive 11-3 home record.
“I felt like (they) really believed in me and just knew what I could do,” Thomas said. “I think I can go there and just prove a lot of people wrong. There's not too many other schools that believe in me.”
Joe Clark from Mid-Buchanan, a friend of Thomas, also signed with the Pirates to continue his basketball career not long ago. Both were given offers after the camp, and Thomas is glad he'll have a familiar face with him.
“Joe (has) been one of my best friends for a while, so being able to go there, have a familiar face, have someone to be in the dorm with, that's just going to make the process a lot easier and make me just focus on basketball,” Thomas said.
It'll be Pirates instead of Irish stitched across the chest, but what Thomas has learned from his time at Lafayette won't be forgotten.
“Just never take a practice, a game, a day for granted,” Thomas said. “I just got to appreciate every day that you put your all into the game.”
