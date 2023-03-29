Thomas

Lafayette’s Mikey Thomas goes up for a layup at Lafayette High School.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Lafayette senior guard Mikey Thomas announced on Twitter that he will be continuing his academic and basketball career at North Central Missouri College.

Less than two weeks ago, Thomas helped lead his team to a Class 4 third place finish in Springfield, Missouri.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.