ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Lafayette boys received all that they could handle from Bishop LeBlond, but ultimately they won the war of attrition and collected a 61-55 victory over the Golden Eagles on Friday at Grace Gymnasium.

After a high-scoring loss to non-conference foe Platte County the day before, Lafayette (15-6) coach Kevin Bristol said he had no delusions about LeBlond (14-8) being an easy opponent to rebound against.

“Every time we step on the court, we get everyone’s best shot. Sometimes we come out on top and sometimes we don’t,” he said. “But that’s the expectation of our program ... we have to come out and perform every night.”

The Irish got out to a hard fought 14-10 lead in the first quarter, and kept the Golden Eagles at bay by maintaining that same four point lead heading into halftime.

Throughout the contest, LeBlond was able to answer any run by the Fighting Irish with a big shot from the beyond the arc to regather momentum. The perimeter shooters, who have become a strength for this Eagles team, knocked down 10 three-pointers compared to just 9 two-point field goals.

But it was actually the slashing effort from LeBlond sophomore Jake Korrell that frustrated Bristol in the first half, leading to an adjustment in the second. The Irish started the third quarter with a 13-4 run that sustained them for the duration of the game.

Though the Eagles cut the Irish lead to just three points midway through the fourth, they never quite were able to get over the hump. Coach Mitch Girres attributed this, at least partially, to mental fatigue.

“You spend so much energy trying to fight back and get your way back in the game,” he said. “The kids were exhausted, and there’s that constant pressure that they put on you. It’s a really good basketball team, but we hung in there.”

Offensively for Lafayette, sophomore Camden Bennett continued his scoring rampage. The big forward had his way with LeBlond in the paint as they scrambled to find a way to guard him.

Bennett finished with a game-leading 24 points.

“He’s such a big, physical kid with great ball skills. And he’s really got a soft touch around the basket, so trying to keep him out of there is really difficult,” Girres said. “We tried our best to slow him down, but he got some good looks and there wasn’t a whole lot we could do.”

Bennett says he, along with the rest of the team, entered the matchup with a particularly competitive mindset following their disappointing loss to the Pirates.

“We really felt bad about last nights game, so we came into this game wanting to prove that we’re still Lafayette, we’re still that team. We came into this game trying to play our hearts out.”

Both teams play next on Tuesday, as the Irish travel to Chillicothe and LeBlond travels to St. Pius X.