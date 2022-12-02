Lafayette Girls Basketball

Lafayette senior guard Jazlyn King sets up a play against Raymore-Peculiar during the Winnetonka Invitational tournament on Friday in Kansas City. 

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

The Lafayette Fighting Irish girls basketball team took on Raymore-Peculiar tonight in the Winnetonka Invitational tournament but weren’t able to come away with a win, falling 69-57.

The Irish lost their first game of the tournament 56-49 to North Kansas City and were hoping to change their fortunes this time around, but the Panthers had other plans.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.