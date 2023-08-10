The Lafayette Fighting Irish football program has been through some obstacles the past seven years, with four winning seasons and four different head coaches in that time period.
Lafayette, once again going through a change in leadership, turned their attention to former NCAA outdoor championship qualifier in discus at Missouri Western, Nate Daugherty
“I love these kids and I love the place,” Daugherty said. “I love who I work with, and so instantly, I mean, the thought instantly crossed my mind that I need to apply, and I feel like this is the place for me.”
The newly hired head coach spent the 2022 season with Lafayette as the special teams coordinator, where the team finished 0-10 overall, while being outscored by an average margin of 50-8.
It can be difficult to build upon success when new leadership comes into the program every single year, and Daugherty knows a long-term coach will not only be better for the program, but the kids as well.
“That was one of the biggest things when I did my interview, I was like, ‘these kids need at least some consistency across the board,’” Daugherty said. “Just these kids being able to know who I am, and we kept a lot of the same coaches from last year, so they have at least that consistency.”
A new coach means a clean slate for the Irish. Year after year it can be hard to get excited for something new, but the youthful energy that Daugherty brings has the athletes fired up for a turnaround season.
“I think he brings, you know, great leadership and he really knows how to get the best out of us,” senior quarterback Jackson Compton said. “You know, he pushes us every day of practice, but the team really responded well to him.”
Last year, the Irish were a young team that battled injuries and a tough schedule. In fact, Lafayette played five opponents last season that ended with eight or more wins.
However, that was last season, and the team isn’t focused on Week 1, they’re focused on right now.
“We’re really just trying to focus on winning every single day, you know, come here and practice and just win the day,” Compton said. “That’s what we’ve been preaching all year, just trying to stack wins every day so that we can get one coming out, starting the season.”
While the athletes are giving it their all for their new coach, Daugherty believes it’s not just because he’s the main man in charge, but what he can do for them outside of the field.
“I grew up a lot like these kids, single moms, stuff like that, and so, like, I see myself in their shoes a lot of times,” Daugherty said. “Just knowing that I can guide these kids and kind of meet them on a personal level, really, really kind of stood out to me.”
Despite the struggle of last season, and the ongoing changes made within the program, the 2023 Lafayette team isn’t looking back.
“The hungriest summer that we’ve had since I’ve been here. We’re just really buying every day, really working hard every single day,” Compton said. “I’m very excited to get out there, compete for my last year with all my brothers and all my coaches and everything, I’m really looking forward to it.”
