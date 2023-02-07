Close proximity between two schools is the perfect formula for a rivalry, which is no different for the Benton Cardinals and the Lafayette Fighting Irish, who are fighting to stay atop in Class 4 District 16.
There was no shortage of scoring, especially early in this one, but the Fighting Irish rode the home crowd’s energy to a 71-65 victory, now making it two wins in a row in the series between these two programs.
Benton handled the crowd early, splashing home two 3-pointers to begin the game, and ended up tallying four total 3-pointers in the first quarter. The turnover bug would eventually bite, and some turnovers late in the half kept Lafayette close, but Benton still led 18-16.
The second quarter saw both teams settle into the madness that was erupting from the Lafayette gymnasium, and both teams were trading blows, with no one able to pull away.
Lafayette’s Camden Bennett would splash home a 3-pointer as time expired, and the Fighting Irish entered halftime with a 33-30 lead.
The game plan remained the same for both teams coming out of the locker room, with Benton hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, but Lafayette’s George Galloway wanted some of the action, hitting his own to help extend the lead 53-43 in the Fighting Irish’s favor after the third quarter.
Despite a late surge, and getting as close as 60-58 with a minute left, Lafayette was able to hit their free-throws, and improved to 13-6 on the season, while the Fighting Irish fell to 9-11.
