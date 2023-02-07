Lafayette Fighting Irish

Lafayette’s Camden Bennett gets fouled by Benton’s Carson Schmidt Feb. 7 in a contested rivalry contest.

 Mark Zinn | News-Press NOW

Close proximity between two schools is the perfect formula for a rivalry, which is no different for the Benton Cardinals and the Lafayette Fighting Irish, who are fighting to stay atop in Class 4 District 16.

There was no shortage of scoring, especially early in this one, but the Fighting Irish rode the home crowd’s energy to a 71-65 victory, now making it two wins in a row in the series between these two programs.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

