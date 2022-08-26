The Lafayette Fighting Irish were looking to start off on a strong foot after acquiring a new head coach in the offseason, learning new schemes and battling varsity inexperience with a young team.
The opponent lined up against them was the Center Yellowjackets, who traveled from Kansas City, Missouri, looking to grab the first road win of the season. Center’s speed, and more experienced team, lead them to a 61-6 victory.
“Center’s pretty stinking good, I mean, it’s not like this was a team of sophomores that walked in here,” head coach Scott Finley said. “These are battle-hardened seniors that are very talented and they’re very well coached, and they came with a mission and they carried it out.”
Lafayette couldn’t find their rhythm early, after only gaining five yards on their opening drive. It was quite the opposite for Center, as they started on the Fighting Irish’s 35-yard line and drove the length of the field in six plays, capped off by a touchdown rushing from Jacorey love.
That wouldn’t be the end for the running backs for Center, as Love and Jeff Strozier would consistently find the end zone, including three total touchdowns from the backs in the first quarter alone to give the Yellowjackets an early 27-0 lead.
It’s no easy task bringing down a team that has exceptional speed in their arsenal, and Finley knows his young defense will have to adjust as the season goes on.
“I think they’re phenomenal, their game is really solid, and that (running) back, they’re fast, I mean, they’re very fast. We did not do a very good job of getting push and we didn’t we didn’t pursue very well,” Finley said. “We have a lot of growing up we need to do. We’re very, very young at all positions and our linebackers did struggle at times because of their youth, but we have the physical tools.”
Senior quarterback Jackson Compton got his first chance at being a full time starter, which Finley tagged as a tough task that was handed to him.
Compton, for the most part, made the right reads and made the right call when to tuck the ball and scramble. Compton even hooked up with sophomore receiver Drake Losson for the team’s only score.
“It was kind of one of those deals where we were a little inconsistent, but he (Compton) was also under some pressure, and sometimes it was from the defense, sometimes it was on himself trying to do too much,” Finley said. “You know, once you get down by two scores, you know, kids think that they can make it up on one play and it’s really not the case.”
Center would put up 27 points in both the first and second quarter, and once the backups trickled into the lineup later on in the second half, Lafayette only allowed seven second half points.
It’s no easy task throwing out an inexperienced varsity team that has to learn new schemes from a new coach. There were times emotions were expressed from the Lafayette players, something Finley hopes they can use for good, instead of bad.
“Emotions are a good thing when you play better, right? When you get fired up, but sometimes your emotions get in the way and hinder you or your performance,” Finley said. “So the guys got to understand, you know, when we’re trying to be methodical and move down the field and when we’re trying to get hyped up.”
Lafayette will try and get their first win Sept. 2 when they travel to take on the Pleasant Hill Roosters.
