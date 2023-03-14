The Lafayette Fighting Irish have found their rhythm at the right time, as they’ve captured 18 regular season wins, won the Class 4 District 16 Championship, and defeated Odessa and Center in Class 4 state tournament action to set them up for a final four appearance in Springfield, Missouri.
With a semifinal matchup with Central (Park Hills) just two days away, the team is ready for the experience. This is the first time being back in the final four since 2015. Eight years later, the team has the final four experience on their coaching staff, one being former Irish and Missouri Western Griffon Caleb Bennett.
“It's just a blessing, honestly, to be back up here at Lafayette,” Caleb Bennett said. “It's home. It's where I'm comfortable at, and to be able to coach my brother and all of his friends is just an added benefit.”
Caleb has been a part of two Lafayette teams that reached the final four in 2013-14 and 2015-16, so the coach brings a lot of winning experience to the team. He also gets to watch his younger brother Camden chase his dreams, something he’s proud to witness.
“At the same time that I'm a coach, I'm a fan of him, you know, like that's my little brother,” Caleb Bennett said. “I love him to death, and just to see the hard work and maturity that he's put into this year. To see it pay off and to get to this point, because this is all that he’s ever talked about.”
Growing up, Camden was able to watch his brother find success at both the high school and college level, one day dreaming of his own chance to write his story.
Now that the chapter of his high school career is coming to an end, Camden is happy his brother gets to be there, one more time.
“He's like one of my biggest supporters. I've always seen that during the games, he always gets the most hype whenever I score,” Camden Bennett said. “He's just a really good coach towards everyone and I really respect that towards him, but he's just a great brother as well.
Now that the time is almost here, the excitement is building tremendously. To combat the onslaught of emotions and feelings, the team has been talking to each other and remaining focused on the goal.
As the team enters the town of Springfield for a moment they'll never forget, head coach Kevin Bristol wants his team to not take anything for granted.
“I tell them from my high school days, I don't really remember games, I just remember the bonds that I've created, just the moments hanging out away from the court,” Bristol said. “That's stuff that you need to cherish and understand and enjoy and stuff like that. The game will take care of itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.