Lafayette senior Camden Bennett heads to center court after pre game introductions during a regular season game of the 2022-23 season. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

The Lafayette Fighting Irish have found their rhythm at the right time, as they’ve captured 18 regular season wins, won the Class 4 District 16 Championship, and defeated Odessa and Center in Class 4 state tournament action to set them up for a final four appearance in Springfield, Missouri.

With a semifinal matchup with Central (Park Hills) just two days away, the team is ready for the experience. This is the first time being back in the final four since 2015. Eight years later, the team has the final four experience on their coaching staff, one being former Irish and Missouri Western Griffon Caleb Bennett.

