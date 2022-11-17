The high school boys basketball season is officially underway with the 2022 Boys City Basketball Jamboree happening Nov. 17 at Bishop LeBlond High School. The four area schools competed in Benton, Central, Bishop LeBlond, and Lafayette.
The first matchup was between Benton and LeBlond. The Cardinals are coming off a 2021 campaign where they finished second place in Class 4 District 16 play. Benton finished with an overall record of 18-10.
It was a sloppy first game for the Golden Eagles as they were only able to muster three points in six minutes.
The Cardinals defense was a factor in the poor offensive showing as they were able to secure some steals and go 1-0 on the night with a 22-6 victory.
The second contest was between Central and defending Class 4 District 16 champion Lafayette.
The Indians had a down season in 2021 with only three victories. Since 2018, Central has alternated between double digits wins and single digit wins, meaning this could be a bounce back year.
The future Missouri Western Griffon, Camden Bennett, wasn’t a dominant figure in the first quarter. This game was in favor of Central 6-3 after six minutes, with two of those points coming from a Gabe Galloway buzzer-beater.
Bennett would showcase his talents in the second quarter with a couple finishes at the rim that gave Lafayette a close 19-14 victory in the second game.
Lafayette turned right around to face Leblond in the third contest. The Golden Eagles took fourth place in Class 2 last season and finished the season 20-12 overall. They didn’t have nearly as much success at the jamboree, dropping this game 14-7 and the fifth game to Central 23-8.
Bishop Leblond would go 0-3 on the night.
Central and Benton would be the matchup for the fourth game on the night. Benton would go on to win 23-11, which set them up for a championship match with the Fighting Irish.
Central would go 1-2 on the night, with its lone victory over Bishop Leblond.
Benton and Lafayette entered the final contest both 2-0, but only one would be crowned 3-0 and take home bragging rights for the entire year.
Once again, the Fighting Irish got the best of the Cardinals, and ended the night undefeated and 2022 Boys Basketball Jamboree champions.
The jamboree format consisted of two -- six minute quarters, and all four teams competed against each other once. Each team went to the free-throw line and shot 1-and-1 after the seventh team foul, and two shots after the tenth team foul.
