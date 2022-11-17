Lafayette Basketball

The Lafayette boys basketball teams breaks the huddle during the 2022 Boys Basketball Jamboree at Bishop Leblond High School. The Fighting Irish would go 3-0 on the night. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

The high school boys basketball season is officially underway with the 2022 Boys City Basketball Jamboree happening Nov. 17 at Bishop LeBlond High School. The four area schools competed in Benton, Central, Bishop LeBlond, and Lafayette.

The first matchup was between Benton and LeBlond. The Cardinals are coming off a 2021 campaign where they finished second place in Class 4 District 16 play. Benton finished with an overall record of 18-10.

